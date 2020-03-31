PodcastTuesday and March Episodes

Make sure you add #PodcastTuesday to your calendar, especially during this time when many of us are practicing social distancing. Every Tuesday US Chess releases a new episode from our family of podcasts (except for months like March that have five Tuesdays!). Make sure you are all caught up with March’s shows:

First Tuesday: “Cover Stories with Chess Life,” in which show host Daniel Lucas, the Senior Director of Strategic Communication, goes in depth and behind the scenes about each month’s Chess Life cover story. This month we talk to Menachem Walker, who wrote about chess and autism as part of our special issue on accessibility.

https://new.uschess.org/podcast/march-cover-stories-chess-life-menachem-wecker/

Second Tuesday: "One Move at a Time," in which Lucas talks to someone who is advancing our mission to empower people, enrich lives, and enhance communities through chess. This month's guest is Justin Morrison, the founder and owner of Kid Chess, a metro Atlanta chess teaching company reaching thousands of children, mainly in after school programs. We discuss what it takes to start and run a chess business and also his ideas on attracting the masses to our game. https://new.uschess.org/podcast/march-edition-justin-morrison/

Third Tuesday: “Ladies Knight,” in which show host WGM Jennifer Shahade, our Women’s Program Director, talks to someone who is advancing the cause of women’s chess. The Chess Journalists of America awarded this show “Best Chess Podcast” this year. Chilean singer, songwriter, chessplayer and artist Juga joins Jennifer Shahade for the March 2020 edition of the show. Juga’s hit single, “Oh Capablanca” is the theme music for this podcast, and in her appearance, Juga talks to Jennifer about the inspiration for many of her hit songs, including “Caruana Oh Na Na,” which she wrote with IM Anna Rudolf. https://new.uschess.org/news/march-ladies-knight-features-artist-juga/

Fourth Tuesday: “Chess Underground,” in which show host Pete Karagianis, the Assistant Director of Events, explores the game’s eccentricities, peculiarities, and theoretical novelties. Join us this month as Pete looks back on the February predictions and measures the field at the (almost) halfway point. Featuring special guest Daniel Garrett, chess fan and author of the Dumb Knight Youtube channel. https://new.uschess.org/podcast/chess-underground-12-candidates/

And don’t forget our “Cover Stories” Best Question Contest! Each month we select a listener question to win a $50 gift certificate to US Chess Sales. Send your questions (for the contest or any questions or comments you may have about any of our pods) to [email protected].

You can find the complete podcast archives and the newest episodes at new.uschess.org/category/podcast/. You can also subscribe at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.