One Move at a Time March Edition: Justin Morrison

Justin Morrison

Welcome to the March 2020 edition of “One Move at a Time,” the US Chess podcast in which Dan Lucas, the Senior Director of Strategic Communication, talks to people who are advancing the US Chess mission statement to “Empower people, enrich lives, and enhance communities through chess.” This month’s guest is Justin Morrison, the founder and owner of Kid Chess, a metro Atlanta chess teaching company reaching thousands of children, mainly in after school programs. We discuss what it takes to start and run a chess business and also his ideas on attracting the masses to our game.

