March Cover Stories with Chess Life: Menachem Wecker

The March edition of “Cover Stories with Chess Life” is now live! This monthly podcast, hosted by Senior Director of Strategic Communication Daniel Lucas, goes in depth and behind the scenes of each month’s Chess Life cover story. This month we talk to Menachem Walker, who wrote about chess and autism as part of our special issue on accessibility. Wecker is not your typical chess writer; he is a freelance journalist who is a former (full-time) education reporter at U.S. News & World Report who covered arts and religion on a freelance basis for Houston Chronicle for nearly five years. His writing has appeared in Playboy, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, Atlantic, Columbia Journalism Review, Chronicle of Higher Education, Art Newspaper, artnet, America, Religion News Service, Christian Science Monitor, National Catholic Reporter, Mosaic, Sojourners, Arab American News, Mormon Times, and others.

Don’t miss your chance at winning a $50 gift certificate to USCFSales.com! Send in your question to [email protected], and if your question is selected as the Best Question, you will win the gift certificate. Next month’s cover story will be on the topic Chess is for All and will cover chess and accessibility. Send in your questions now about this topic or anything about Chess Life that strikes your fancy.

Make sure to subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify!