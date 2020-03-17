March Ladies Knight Features The Artist Juga

Podcast (ladies-knight): Apple Podcasts | Play in new window | Download | Subscribe by Email

Chilean singer, songwriter, chessplayer and artist Juga joins Jennifer Shahade for the March 2020 edition of Ladies Knight. Juga’s hit single, “Oh Capablanca” is the theme music for this podcast, and in her appearance, Juga talks to Jennifer about the inspiration for many of her hit songs, including Caruana Oh Na Na, which she wrote with IM Anna Rudolf.

They also discuss the origin of “Oh Capablanca”, the thrill of singing the song at the 2018 Chess Olympiad, and why Juga admires the Cuban World Champion so much.

Juga also talks to Jen about her dramatic video, “Tactical” celebrating Mikhail Tal.

They also discuss bringing chess to more people, how the flow experience of chess compares to music and Juga’s recent appointment as an Ambassador for Make-A-Wish in Chile.

You can find more about Juga on https://www.jugamusica.com/ and follow her on instagram, twitter, YouTube and linkedin.

