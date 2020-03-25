Chess Underground #12: The Candidates

The Chess Underground is literally underground, in every sense of the word, live (on tape) from the quarantined, sheltered-in-place state of Illinois, where we check in from afar on the only show in town… in the world… the 2020 FIDE Candidates Tournament in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

We look back on the February predictions and measure the field at the (almost) halfway point. Featuring special guest Daniel Garrett, chess fan and author of the Dumb Knight Youtube channel