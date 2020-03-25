Aagaard on the Candidates: Round 7

For the seventh installment of his “Candidates Game of the Day” series, GM Jacob Aagaard has analyzed Maxime Vachier-Lagrave’s huge victory over co-leader Ian Nepomniatchtchi as only he could – deeply, extensively, definitively. This is the analysis that the experts will be quoting tomorrow, and we have it exclusively here at Chess Life Online.

Below we provide Aagaard’s analysis in replayable format. For those who prefer paper, boards, and pieces, we have created a pdf version.

MVL shares the lead with Nepomniachtchi after the first half. Having more decisive games is the first tiebreak, which falls to Nepomniachtchi, while MVL would take it on the second tiebreak, having defeated his competitor.

I have to say I still find it hard to see MVL winning the tournament. He won this game against feeble play and against Ding Liren who blundered badly in the opening. He needs to show more before the end, I would expect. Any of the players on 50% would catch up with him by beating him. I still think the final winning score will be +3.

 

