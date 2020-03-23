Aagaard on the Candidates: Round 6

For the sixth installment of his “Candidates Game of the Day” series, GM Jacob Aagaard has analyzed Ian Nepomniachtchi’s Round 6 victory over Ding Liren as only he could – deeply, extensively, definitively. This is the analysis that the experts will be quoting tomorrow, and we have it exclusively here at Chess Life Online.

The results of the sixth round of the Candidates was as shocking as those of the previous rounds. Caruana blew a serious advantage against Grischuk and Wang Hao once again failed to convert a pawn up, this time against MVL. What is becoming more and more apparent is that a number of the players are not enjoying being there, even though they are playing decent chess. Wang Hao, Grischuk and Nepomniachtchi all seem as interested in playing the tournament as Radjabov. But the show is marching on.

Ding Liren is of course disappointed, MVL appears entirely absent minded, Caruana cool, collected and out of shape.

Finally, Alekseenko is arguing for the absense of wild cards with his play, as Giri is doing to the rating spot.

The game of the day is not that great a game, but it had a really great moment we shall not ignore.

 

