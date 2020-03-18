Aagaard on the Candidates: Round 2

By |March 18, 2020|Candidates, News

For the second installment of his “Candidates Game of the Day” series, GM Jacob Aagaard has analyzed Fabiano Caruana’s crushing round 2 victory over Kirill Alekseenko as only he could – deeply, extensively, definitively. This is the analysis that the experts will be quoting tomorrow, and we have it exclusively here at Chess Life Online.

Below we provide Aagaard’s analysis in replayable format. For those who prefer paper, boards, and pieces, we have created a pdf version. (Uploaded shortly.)

You can also check out an alternative replayable version posted in the ChessBase Cloud.

 

Previous “Aagaard on the Candidates” installments:

Round 1 – Giri-Nepomniachtchi
Round 2 – Caruana-Alekseenko

