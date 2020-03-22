Nepomniachtchi Takes the Lead

Ian Nepomniachtchi took a big step forward on Sunday, defeating Wang Hao to move to 3.5/5 and clear first place after five rounds of play at the 2020 Candidates.
Despite being tipped as a potential dark horse by both Jacob Aagaard and Greg Shahade in their pre-tournament prognostications, it’s fair to say that the mercurial Russian was somewhat overlooked going into the 2020 Candidates, with most of the attention focused on Ding Liren and Fabiano Caruana. After his wins against Giri in Round 1 and today against Wang, is it his time to shine?
Nepomniachtchi was the sole victor in Sunday’s fifth round. Faced with Wang Hao’s solid Petroff, Nepomniachtchi introduced a new idea on move 13, varying from two games by Anand. Something went wrong around move 30, and with the h6 pawn restricting both the king and h7 pawn, the White queen penetrated the Black position to great effect.
After repeating the position to gain time on the clock, Nepomniachtchi played the decisive 39. f5! gaining material. Wang Hao resigned shortly thereafter.
Kirill Alekseenko and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave played a theoretically important and tactically rich Najdorf. As happens often in matchups between well-prepared players, the game ended in a draw via tactical flourish.
Fabiano Caruana appeared to be in some trouble in his game with Anish Giri, prompting Magnus Carlsen to question Caruana’s aggressivity and praise Giri’s play during the commentary on Chess24.
26. … c5?! was an error according to Caruana after the game, but he was able to create enough counterplay with 33. Re2?! d4! to hold. Jacob Aagaard has provided bonus notes to Giri-Caruana exclusively for CLO.
The final game of the round was the draw between Alexander Grischuk and Ding Liren, a game where the players followed twenty-two moves of theory from a correspondence game (Boada-Marti – Padilla Lopez, corr 2018) and emerged in a position where White might be able to claim a tiny pull. It was not enough to cause Ding serious troubles, and the players agreed to split the point after 54 moves.
After the game Grischuk, who is not known for holding back his feelings with the press, expressed his dissatisfaction with the state of play in Yekaterinburg, deeming the atmosphere “hostile.” Meanwhile Ding Liren seems to be riding an emotional upswing just days after (unfounded) rumors on WeChat of his withdrawl from the event.
All of us are in uncharted psychological waters these days, and no doubt there is additional strain and pressure on the eight players due to the pandemic unfolding outside their hotel doors. Consider the oddity of playing one of the most important tournaments of your life with an empty playing hall, staff wearing facemasks, and the ubiquitous hand sanitizer at every board and table.
Whether the event is completed remains to be seen, but one thing seems clear: this is a Candidates Tournament that will be remembered for years to come, and not just for the games.