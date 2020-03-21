Aagaard on the Candidates: Round 4

For the fourth installment of his “Candidates Game of the Day” series, GM Jacob Aagaard has analyzed the fighting Round 4 draw between Vachier-Lagrave and Grischuk as only he could – deeply, extensively, definitively. This is the analysis that the experts will be quoting tomorrow, and we have it exclusively here at Chess Life Online.

Below we provide Aagaard’s analysis in replayable format. For those who prefer paper, boards, and pieces, we have created a pdf version.

You can also check out an alternative replayable version posted in the ChessBase Cloud.

Aagaard writes:

The game of the day today is maybe the most exciting game we have had in the tournament up to this point. Even on a day with four draws, there is plenty of entertainment and exciting chess.

 

