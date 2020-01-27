Yip Annotates Thrilling World Women’s Finale

[Event "FIDE Women's World Championship"] [Site "?"] [Date "2020.01.23"] [White "Goryachkina, Aleksandra"] [Black "Ju, Wenjun"] [Result "1-0"] [ECO "D00"] [WhiteElo "2578"] [BlackElo "2584"] [Annotator "Yip, Carissa"] [PlyCount "119"] [EventDate "2020.??.??"] 1. d4 d5 2. Nc3 {Needing a win in order to make it to the rapid playoffs, Goryachkina employs this interesting sideline pioneered by Jobava.} Nf6 3. Bf4 e6 4. Nb5 Na6 5. e3 Bb4+ 6. c3 Be7 7. a4 O-O 8. Bd3 c6 9. Na3 c5 10. Nf3 { First novelty of the game.} (10. Nb5 Ne4 11. Nf3 Bd7 12. Ne5 Bxb5 13. axb5 Nc7 14. O-O {Was previously seen in Bortnyk,O (2566) -Fingerov,D (2319) Kishinev 2017, where White eventually won.}) 10... Ne4 11. h3 f5 12. Nb5 {I personally don’t like this move, since the knight ends up going back to a3 anyway.} (12. O-O {Seems natural and best. White’s going to have to castle eventually, and the knight may prove to be better on a3 than on b5 depending on what plan Black chooses. For instance, if Black continues with her plan as in the game:} c4 13. Bxe4 fxe4 14. Ne5 Nb8 {White gets an improved version of the game.} 15. f3 $16) 12... c4 13. Bxe4 fxe4 14. Ne5 ({After:} 14. Nd2 {Black can still play: } Nb8 15. Nxa7 (15. Nc7 $2 {does not work due to:} Rxf4 $1) 15... Rxa7 16. Bxb8 Ra6 17. Bg3 Qb6 {And Black will regain the pawn on a4.}) 14... Nb8 {Now that the knight is maneuvering itself back in the game, Black has achieved (or at least is close to) equality.} 15. O-O a6 16. Na3 Nd7 17. Nc2 Qe8 18. f3 { White should open the center before Black’s light squared bishop can effectively control the e4 square.} Nxe5 19. Bxe5 Bd7 20. Ne1 ({If:} 20. fxe4 { Black has:} Rxf1+ 21. Qxf1 Bxa4 22. Qe2 Bxc2 23. Qxc2 Qg6 {And Black is fine.}) 20... Qh5 21. Kh2 {Preparing g4.} ({If White tries for the endgame, it would only lead to equality at best.} 21. fxe4 Rxf1+ 22. Kxf1 Rf8+ 23. Kg1 Qxd1 24. Rxd1 Bxa4 {Black is pressing.}) 21... exf3 ({Better was:} 21... a5 $1 {Which fixes the pawn on a4. Goryachkina will have to sacrifice it later if she has any hopes for a kingside attack.}) 22. Nxf3 Be8 23. Qe1 Qg6 24. Bf4 Qe4 25. a5 h6 26. Nd2 Qh7 {Not the best.} ({Better was:} 26... Qg6 {Game play could continue:} 27. e4 Bc6 28. exd5 Bxd5 {While Black’s pawn structure isn’t ideal, the bishop on d5 is extremely strong. Black is more than fine here.}) 27. e4 { Now it’s hard for Black to find a good move.} dxe4 $6 ({In order to maintain equality, Black needed to bring her queen back in the game.} 27... Qg6 28. exd5 Rxf4 $1 {A nice tactic that lets Black hang on.} 29. Rxf4 Bd6 30. Qf2 exd5 $11) ({If Black tries the previous plan of getting the bishop to d5, White has:} 27... Bc6 28. Qg3 {And Black’s queen is badly placed on h7, in comparison to its more active counterpart.}) 28. Be5 $6 {Inaccurate, letting Black back in the game.} ({Better was:} 28. Qg3 {Aiming to exchange dark squared bishops, Black’s best defender.} Qg6 (28... Rc8 29. Bd6 Bxd6 30. Qxd6 $18) 29. Qxg6 Bxg6 30. Nxc4 {White’s better in the endgame.}) 28... Rc8 $6 (28... Rxf1 {Was better, when:} 29. Qxf1 e3 30. Nxc4 Bb5 {Black gets a better version of the game, namely because the dark squared bishop is much more useful on e7. This is highlighted in the following line:} 31. b3 Rf8 32. Qe2 Bg5 {And here, Black’s e pawn is an asset instead of a liability.}) 29. Rxf8+ Bxf8 30. Qe2 $1 {Looking towards the critical pawn on c4. The pawn on e4 will be taken eventually, no matter if White does it now or later.} (30. Nxe4 $6 Bc6 $11 { Black’s bishop gets to its ideal position on d5.}) 30... e3 $4 {Making it easier for White to win the pawn. At least the bishop could defend it while it was still on e4.} ({Best was:} 30... Bb5 31. Nxe4 Bc6 32. Ng3 Bd5 {And at least Black’s bishop is relatively active.}) 31. Nxc4 Bb5 32. b3 Qe4 33. Rf1 $18 {The pawn on e3 is doomed.} Qc6 (33... Be7 34. Rf4 Qc6 35. Rg4) 34. Qxe3 Qe8 (34... Bxc4 35. bxc4 Qxc4 36. Qf3 Qxc3 37. Qf7+ Kh7 38. Rf6 {With mate coming soon. Black is helpless against the threat of Bf4 and Rxf6, or Qg6 and Rf7.}) 35. Qe2 Qg6 36. Rf3 Kh7 37. Qf2 Bc6 38. Rg3 Qf5 39. Qe2 {Clearly, White wants to keep the queens on in a position with tremendous attacking potential.} ({However, the endgame is winning as well.} 39. Qxf5+ exf5 40. Bd6 {It should be easy for White to convert the extra pawn.}) 39... Rd8 40. Ne3 Qf7 41. Qd3+ g6 42. Rg4 {Now White simply maneuvers her pieces into their prime attacking positions, and Black can do nothing about it.} Bg7 43. Bxg7 {Clearing the e5 square for the knight.} Kxg7 44. Nc4 Bb5 45. Qg3 Bxc4 46. bxc4 {Even with the minor pieces off, Black has too many weaknesses for White to target.} Rd7 47. Re4 Qf6 48. Qe3 Rd6 49. c5 Rc6 50. Kg1 Qf5 51. Rf4 Qg5 52. h4 Qe7 (52... Qh5 53. g4 $1 Qxh4 (53... Qd5 54. c4 $1) 54. Qe5+ Kg8 55. Qb8+ {And mate is coming. }) 53. Qe5+ Kg8 54. Rf6 Kh7 55. h5 $1 gxh5 56. Qf4 e5 57. Qxh6+ Kg8 58. Qg6+ Kh8 59. Qxh5+ Kg8 60. Qg5+ 1-0

