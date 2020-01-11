Yip on the World Women’s Champs: Ju Wenjun’s First W.

By |January 11, 2020|Annotated Games, International Events, News, Women

 

Ju Wenjun
IM Carissa Yip, Photo Saint Louis Chess Club

Newly anointed IM Carissa Yip annotates round four, the first decisive game of the Women’s World Championship (Jan 4-26), between Ju Wenjun and Aleksandra Goryachkina. 

