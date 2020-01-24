Newsflash: Ju Wenjun Retains World Women’s Championship Title

By |January 24, 2020|International Events, News, Women

Photo by Michael Friedman
Photo by Michael Friedman

In a thrilling match that was split 6-6 in the classical portion, Ju Wenjun of China retained her World Women’s Championship title against the young Grandmaster Aleksandra Goryachkina by prevailing in rapid tiebreaks.

The first two rapid games were drawn, and then Ju Wenjun struck with a great victory, converting the advantage of the two bishops to a decisive attack.

In the final rapid game, Goryachkina sacrificed a pawn and got more than enough compensation. She ended up winning the pawn back and achieving a better endgame, albeit with little material to press with. Ju Wenjun secured the draw and the match victory after 77 moves.

This incredible match left many fans wanting more. Good news for American fans: Ju Wenjun’s next stop is the 2020 Cairns’ Cup in Saint Louis, Feb 6-17. 

Look for more detailed analysis on the match’s conclusion from IM Carissa Yip this weekend.

Quick Links

Match Website  

Chess24

IM Carissa Yip Annotations:

Game 4

Games 5 and 6

Leave a Comment

  • Categories

  • Archives

  • Announcements

  • US Chess Press