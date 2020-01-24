Newsflash: Ju Wenjun Retains World Women’s Championship Title

Photo by Michael Friedman Photo by Michael Friedman

In a thrilling match that was split 6-6 in the classical portion, Ju Wenjun of China retained her World Women’s Championship title against the young Grandmaster Aleksandra Goryachkina by prevailing in rapid tiebreaks.

The first two rapid games were drawn, and then Ju Wenjun struck with a great victory, converting the advantage of the two bishops to a decisive attack.

[Event "FIDE Women's World Championship"] [Date "2020.01.24"] [Round "15.1"] [White "Ju, Wenjun"] [Black "Goryachkina, Aleksandra"] [Result "1-0"] [ECO "A07"] [WhiteElo "2584"] [BlackElo "2578"] [PlyCount "89"] [EventDate "2020.??.??"] [WhiteTeam "China"] [BlackTeam "Russia"] [WhiteTeamCountry "CHN"] [BlackTeamCountry "RUS"] 1. Nf3 d5 2. g3 c6 3. Bg2 Bg4 4. O-O Nd7 5. h3 Bh5 6. d4 e6 7. c4 Be7 8. cxd5 exd5 9. Nc3 Bxf3 10. exf3 Ngf6 11. h4 O-O 12. Bh3 Nb6 13. Qd3 Re8 14. b3 Nfd7 15. Re1 Bf6 16. Bd2 a5 17. Kg2 Nf8 18. Rxe8 Qxe8 19. Re1 Qd8 20. Nd1 Nbd7 21. Ne3 Qb6 22. Bc3 a4 23. b4 Ne6 24. Bxe6 fxe6 25. Ng4 Re8 26. f4 Qd8 27. h5 h6 28. Re3 Kh8 29. b5 Nb8 30. Qe2 cxb5 31. Qxb5 Qc8 32. Qxa4 Nc6 33. Bb2 Re7 34. Qc2 Qe8 35. Nxf6 gxf6 36. Ba3 Rg7 37. f5 e5 38. dxe5 fxe5 39. f6 Rg5 40. f4 Rxh5 41. fxe5 Qe6 42. Kg1 d4 43. Qg6 Qd7 44. e6 Qc7 45. Qxh5 1-0 You must activate JavaScript to enhance chess game visualization.

In the final rapid game, Goryachkina sacrificed a pawn and got more than enough compensation. She ended up winning the pawn back and achieving a better endgame, albeit with little material to press with. Ju Wenjun secured the draw and the match victory after 77 moves.

[Event "FIDE Women's World Championship"] [Date "2020.01.24"] [Round "16.1"] [White "Goryachkina, Aleksandra"] [Black "Ju, Wenjun"] [Result "1/2-1/2"] [ECO "D35"] [WhiteElo "2578"] [BlackElo "2584"] [PlyCount "153"] [EventDate "2020.??.??"] [WhiteTeam "Russia"] [BlackTeam "China"] [WhiteTeamCountry "RUS"] [BlackTeamCountry "CHN"] 1. c4 e6 2. Nc3 d5 3. d4 Nf6 4. cxd5 Nxd5 5. e4 Nxc3 6. bxc3 c5 7. Rb1 Be7 8. Nf3 O-O 9. Bd3 cxd4 10. cxd4 Nc6 11. O-O Nxd4 12. e5 f5 13. exf6 Bxf6 14. Ba3 Nxf3+ 15. Qxf3 Be7 16. Qh3 g6 17. Bb2 Bf6 18. Qg3 Bxb2 19. Rxb2 Qd4 20. Rc2 Qf4 21. Rc7 Qxg3 22. hxg3 Rf7 23. Rfc1 Bd7 24. Rxb7 Be8 25. Rb3 Rd8 26. Bc4 Re7 27. Re3 Bf7 28. Rce1 Rd6 29. Re5 Kg7 30. Bb3 h6 31. f4 h5 32. Kh2 Kf6 33. g4 hxg4 34. Kg3 Rd2 35. R1e3 Rb2 36. a3 Rd2 37. Bc4 Rc2 38. Be2 Rd7 39. Bxg4 Rdd2 40. Bf3 Rd7 41. Ra5 Rdc7 42. Ra6 R2c5 43. Bg4 R5c6 44. Rxc6 Rxc6 45. Bf3 Rc5 46. Kh4 g5+ 47. fxg5+ Rxg5 48. g4 Ra5 49. Be4 Re5 50. Rf3+ Kg7 51. Bc2 Bg6 52. Bb3 a5 53. Rc3 Kf6 54. Rf3+ Kg7 55. Kg3 Re4 56. Rc3 Kf6 57. Kf3 Rd4 58. Bc4 e5 59. Be2 Ra4 60. Kg3 Bf7 61. Rf3+ Kg7 62. Kh4 Re4 63. Bd3 Rd4 64. Bb5 Be6 65. Rg3 Kg6 66. Bd3+ e4 67. Bc2 Bc4 68. Re3 Bd3 69. Bd1 Rd8 70. Ba4 Rh8+ 71. Kg3 Kg5 72. Bd7 Rh1 73. Bf5 Rg1+ 74. Kf2 Ra1 75. Kg3 Rg1+ 76. Kh2 Ra1 77. Kg3 1/2-1/2 You must activate JavaScript to enhance chess game visualization.

This incredible match left many fans wanting more. Good news for American fans: Ju Wenjun’s next stop is the 2020 Cairns’ Cup in Saint Louis, Feb 6-17.

Look for more detailed analysis on the match’s conclusion from IM Carissa Yip this weekend.

Quick Links

Match Website

Chess24

IM Carissa Yip Annotations:

Game 4

Games 5 and 6