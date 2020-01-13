Goryachkina Strikes Back in World Champs: Yip Annotates

Aleksandra Goryachkina, Photo fide.com
In round four of the Women’s World Championship (Jan 4-26) , reigning champ Ju Wenjun struck first blood, with an instructive victory in a queen endgame. Carissa Yip annotated the victory here. After a rest day, Aleksandra Goryachkina notched a huge comeback with a win in round five. Carissa Yip annotates that dramatic game, as well as a tense round six draw.
The match now moves to Vladivostok, Russia, where play will resume on Thursday for rounds 7-12.
Find out more about Carissa Yip’s recent success in her article on achieving the IM title.
