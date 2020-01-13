Goryachkina Strikes Back in World Champs: Yip Annotates

[Event "FIDE Women's World Championship"] [Site "Shanghai, China"] [Date "2020.01.11"] [Round "5.1"] [White "Goryachkina, Aleksandra"] [Black "Ju, Wenjun"] [Result "1-0"] [ECO "A18"] [WhiteElo "2578"] [BlackElo "2584"] [Annotator "yip"] [PlyCount "102"] [EventDate "2020.??.??"] 1. c4 Nf6 2. Nc3 e6 3. e4 d5 4. cxd5 exd5 5. e5 Ne4 6. Nf3 Bf5 7. d3 Nxc3 8. bxc3 c5 9. d4 Qa5 10. Bd2 Nc6 11. c4 Qd8 12. Qb3 Be4 {First novelty of the game.} ({Previously played was:} 12... Be6 13. Qxb7 Rc8 14. Ng5 Nxd4 15. Nxe6 fxe6 16. Rb1 Be7 17. Bd3 {And White got a fine position in Nepomniachtchi,I (2768)-Anand,V (2771) Batumi 2018.}) 13. Qxb7 Rc8 14. Bg5 (14. Ng5 {Another alternative, which is the main move after 12…Be6.} Be7 15. Nxe4 dxe4 16. d5 Nxe5 {Black is fine; her pieces are centralized and active, which neutralize White’s two bishops. There’s play for both sides.}) 14... Be7 15. Bxe7 Nxe7 16. Qb5+ Qd7 $6 {Allowing White to grab the initiative and advantage. Black has two other options, both of which I believe lead to a fine position.} (16... Nc6 17. cxd5 (17. Qxc5 Nxe5 18. Qa3 Nxc4) (17. dxc5 Bxf3 18. gxf3 O-O) 17... Bxf3 18. gxf3 Qxd5 19. Qxc5 Qxc5 20. dxc5 Nxe5 {Black has the better pawn structure and will gain the pawn back. The position is tricky for both sides, since the passed c pawn can either become an advantage or weakness. Play could continue:} 21. Rc1 O-O 22. Be2 Rc6 23. Bb5 (23. f4 Nd7) 23... Nxf3+ 24. Kf1 Rc7 $13) ( 16... Rc6 17. cxd5 Bxd5 18. Be2 O-O (18... c4 $5 {Another interesting option, where Black has a nice bind on the light squares in the center albeit being down a pawn.}) 19. dxc5 Qc7 {And Black will win back both the pawns.}) 17. cxd5 Bxd5 18. Qxd7+ Kxd7 19. Bb5+ Ke6 ({Better was:} 19... Nc6 20. Rc1 (20. O-O-O) 20... Ke7 21. dxc5 Bxf3 22. gxf3 Nxe5 23. Ke2 {Unpleasant, but at least Black has hope to regain the pawn on c5.}) (19... Bc6 $6 20. a4 Rhd8 21. Ke2 Ke8 22. Rhc1 {Is pretty unpleasant, especially considering Black is already down a pawn.}) 20. Ng5+ $1 Kf5 21. h4 cxd4 {More or less forced; at least Black can hope for some play with the passed d pawn here.} (21... Rhd8 22. Bd3+ Kg4 23. Rh3 {And Black’s kingside pawns are just dropping like flies.}) 22. Bd7+ Kxe5 23. Bxc8 Rxc8 {While Goryachkina has won the exchange, it’s still a tricky position to navigate. White’s knight on g5 is a bit misplaced and the bishop on d5 is very strong. That being said, White definitely has major winning chances.} 24. O-O {A bit inaccurate.} (24. Kd2 $1 {White should keep the king in the center to deal with the d pawn. It also has an added bonus of stopping the rook from entering the second rank.}) 24... Kd6 25. Rfe1 Rc2 26. a3 { A critical juncture, in which Black has to find a plan. Almost all of Black’s pieces are placed ideally, except for the knight. Therefore, Black’s best course of action is to bring it in the game with Ng6.} h6 $2 {Ju chooses the wrong plan of exchanging pieces; Black’s bishop is superior to White’s knight.} (26... Ng6 $1 27. g3 {Otherwise Nxh4 or Nf4, but the light squares are weak now.} (27. Rad1 Nf4) 27... Ne5 $11) 27. Ne4+ Bxe4 28. Rxe4 Nc6 29. h5 $1 g6 $2 {Unnecessarily creating a weakness.} ({Ju should’ve activated her king.} 29... Kd5 $1 {If White continues with her plan, Black is fine.} 30. Rg4 (30. Re8 $1 { The best move for White to play for the win, but not the most obvious. Black should’ve gone for this, as it’s still much better than what happened in the game.} d3 31. Rd1 Kd4 $13) 30... d3 {And the pawn is too fast.} 31. Rd1 d2 32. Kh2 Ne5 33. Rxg7 Kd4 $11) 30. Rf4 gxh5 31. Rxf7 $2 (31. Rd1 {Goryachkina needed to keep the d pawn under control.} Ke6 32. Re1+ Kd6 33. Rf6+ Kd5 34. Rxf7 d3 35. Rd7+) 31... d3 32. Rd1 d2 33. Rf3 Ne5 {In allowing the pawn to reach d2, White’s lost nearly all of her advantage. Black’s pieces are on their way to their ideal positions; the king will come up, the knight will eventually end up on c4, and it’ll be hard for Goryachkina to make progress.} 34. Rf4 Nc6 $4 {The final mistake, after which White is completely winning.} ( 34... Nc4 $3 {The drawing move, as White’s king is too slow. For instance:} 35. Kf1 Ke5 36. Rh4 Nb2 37. Rxh5+ Ke4 38. Ke2 Nxd1 39. Rh4+ $1 Kf5 40. Kxd1 Ra2 41. Rxh6 Rxa3 42. Kxd2 a5 {The rook endgame should be a draw thanks to Black’s active king.}) 35. Kf1 Ke5 36. Rf3 Na5 37. Ke2 $18 {White’s king finally finds its way back to the center, after which Goryachkina demonstrates nice technique to finish the game cleanly.} Nc4 38. Rh3 Ra2 39. Rxh5+ Kd4 40. Rh4+ Kc5 41. Rh3 a5 42. f4 Kd5 43. Rf3 {A nice maneuver to get the rook behind the passed pawn.} Ke6 44. g4 a4 45. Rh3 Kd5 46. f5 Ke5 47. Rc3 Nxa3 48. Rc5+ Kd6 49. f6 Nc2 50. Rc4 Na3 51. Rf4 Kd5 1-0

