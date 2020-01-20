Ju Wenjun Takes the Lead

After losing in Game 8, Ju Wenjun has won two games on the trot to retake the lead in the 2020 Women’s World Chess Championship. The current match score stands at 5.5-4.5, giving the Champion a full point lead over Challenger Aleksandra Goryachkina with just two games to play.
Game 9 handshake (photo Misha Friedman)
Game 9 featured a deceptively placid opening choice by Ju, but soon the board was awash in action. The initiative passed from player to player, and after Goryachkina missed 27. … Qb4, Ju picked up the pace and claimed a significant advantage with 29. … Qg2? 30. Qe5! when the Russian had to give back the exchange. Ju’s technique did not fail her, winning the game and tying the match.
photo Misha Friedman
photo Eteri Kublashvili
photo Eteri Kublashvili
Ju wins Game 10 (photo Misha Friedman)
In Game 10 Ju chose to play a very solid, if uninspiring, line of the Queen’s Gambit Exchange variation, suffering a very bad bishop in exchange for a quite resilient position. The game looked to be headed towards a draw, but after Goryachkina overpressed once more, Ju took her chance and the full point.
With just two games to play, Goryachkina is now in “must-win” territory. Will she rise to the occasion? We’ll find out when play resumes on Wednesday!