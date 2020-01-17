Goryachkina Takes the Lead in Vladivostok

Aleksandra Goryachkina has taken the lead at the 2020 Women’s World Chess Championship with a win on Friday over Ju Wenjun. The score is 4.5-3.5 after eight rounds of play.

After holding a tricky draw in Round 7, the first game in the Vladivostok portion of the match, the 21 year old Challenger took her chances in Round 8.

Ju, the current World Champion, essayed a sideline in the Exchange Variation of the Queen’s Gambit with 8. … Ne4 and was already under pressure by move 17. Eschewing more active defensive ideas, Ju struggled to keep the balance with rear-guard actions, and 25. … Qg7?! and 29. … b6? sealed her fate.

Saturday is a Rest Day in Vladivostok. Play resumes with Round 9 on Sunday, when Ju will have White and will be looking to even the match. Live coverage will be available at the FIDE YouTube channel beginning at 12:30am EST on Sunday.

