Isolated Queens II: Top Streamers to Play BotezLive & US Chess Women Event

US Chess Women and BotezLive present Isolated Queens II on Saturday, May 2nd at 2 PM ET. The online girls and women’s blitz tournament on chess.com will be hosted by the most popular female chess streamer in the World, WFM Alexandra Botez and Women’s Program Director and two-time US Women’s Chess Champion Jen Shahade. Jen and Alexandra will give educational commentary on the ten round Swiss event at twitch.tv/botezlive, which will also be hosted on twitch.tv/uschess and twitch.tv/jenshahade. The event will feature some of the best players in the World, as well as many talented youngsters and enthusiastic amateurs. $2000 in prizes will be awarded to the top streamers in the event, while all women can compete for bragging rights and the chance to play against some of the strongest women in the World. Defending champion Alexandra “chessqueen” Kosteniuk is back to try to reclaim her title. The former World Champion and sensational blitz player will be streaming the event on twitch.tv/chessqueen.

Songwriter and chess conceptual artist Juga of Jugamusica.com will also join the party on May 2nd. Juga’s music video, “Isolated Pawn”, is a perfect watch to get you in the mood for the event, and we will listen to it during the event commentary.

Juga, who recently appeared on Ladies Knight, is also a new streamer, where she solves puzzles and sings karaoke on twitch.tv/jugamusica.

Other confirmed players include:

To join the event yourself, find tournament rules and instructions on how to join at tinyurl.com/isolatedqueens.

Thanks to the generosity of Ian “Maprail” Silverstone, Richard and Barbara Schiffrin and Nikola Stojsin of Open Field Media for donating the $2000 prize fund, which will be rewarded to the top streamers in the event. The top three streamers will receive $700, $500 and $300 while top finishing streamers Under 2200, 1800 and 1400 will receive $165 each.

60% of onstream donations during this match will support online education and educational content geared toward girls and youth. The other 40% will go toward supporting future events and matches. Don’t miss the official broadcast on twitch.tv/botezlive where we will shout out many of the top streams. And look for the full post-event recap right here on CLO!