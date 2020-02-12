US Chess Opens Bids for $10,000 Schiffrin Blitz/Rapids

US Chess is thrilled to announce a generous donation from Richard and Barbara Schiffrin to support a Women and Girls’ Blitz and/or Rapid Event in 2020 with a sponsored $10,000 prize fund. US Chess would like to open up the application process for our non profits to bid on this exciting event.

Please submit your proposal in MS Word or pdf, with the following information included:

1. Venue

2. Dates

3. Tournament structure, proposed sections and prize fund*

4. Potential outreach or estimated turnout

5. A short statement on why you think this tournament will be of great value for your community.

6. Budget (please consider attaching this as an excel file or google sheets link.)

Guidelines and Criteria

1. Winning bid must show proof of General Liability insurance and 501 c3 status

2. As we anticipate more than one great application, there is also funding available for runner-up bids, also generously donated by the Schiffrin family. *Please submit an alternate budget of $2000-5000 if you are interested in this.

3. Winning bid is responsible for event logistics and organization, and required to report on the event, with games, photos and write up, and distribute surveys upon request.

4. Bidders may charge an entry fee for tournament operating costs or to help make the event possible for a broader group of players. Winning bids are also welcome to get additional sponsors to support costs like trophies and travel for top players. However, the bid itself will not be considered if it is contingent on raising money that hasn’t been secured at the time of applying. Please outline in your application your approximate and anticipated entry fee, # of entries, and expenses.

Deadline for applications is March 25, 2020. Please direct any questions to Women’s Program Director [email protected].