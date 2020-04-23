Unruly Queens Event Hosted by All Female US Amateur Team East Runners Up

Samadashvili and Shahade (photo Jennifer Shahade)
Martha Samadashvili, Evelyn Zhu, Yassi Ehsani, and Ellen Wang, Photo Ying Zhao

This weekend, on Sunday, April 26th and 3 PM EDT, four members of the US Amateur Team East runner-up squad, “Unruly Queens”, will host a nine round blitz charity event on chess.com to benefit COVID relief. The quartet consists of:

  1. WFM Martha Samadashvili, reigning Ruth Haring NGTOC Champion
  2. WIM Evelyn Zhu, 2017 North American Under 18 Girls Champion
  3. WFN Yassamin Ehsani, 2019 North American Under 18 Girls Champion
  4. WFM Ellen Wang, 2017 North American Under 14 Girls Champion

The four had fabulous result at the US Amateur Team, including a last round victory over a team with an average rating of 2199. They won 3-1 and came in second place behind SIG (Susquehanna International Group).

Live-stream commentary of the April 26 event will feature Grandmaster Irina Krush as well as US Women’s Champion Jennifer Yu, IM Carissa Yip and the four organizers themselves. Follow along at twitch.tv/WFMartha and twitch.tv/ezchess10. Find full details on on the Unruly Queens pdf flyer.

Also mark your calendars for Isolated Queens Part II: On May 2nd at 2 PM ET at chess.com, in partnership with BotezLive and US Chess Women. Alexandra Kosteniuk won the first edition of the star-studded event, and you can find out the rules and registration details for the May 2nd event here. 

 

