Unruly Queens Event Hosted by All Female US Amateur Team East Runners Up

Samadashvili and Shahade (photo Jennifer Shahade) Martha Samadashvili, Evelyn Zhu, Yassi Ehsani, and Ellen Wang, Photo Ying Zhao

This weekend, on Sunday, April 26th and 3 PM EDT, four members of the US Amateur Team East runner-up squad, “Unruly Queens”, will host a nine round blitz charity event on chess.com to benefit COVID relief. The quartet consists of:

WFM Martha Samadashvili, reigning Ruth Haring NGTOC Champion WIM Evelyn Zhu, 2017 North American Under 18 Girls Champion WFN Yassamin Ehsani, 2019 North American Under 18 Girls Champion WFM Ellen Wang, 2017 North American Under 14 Girls Champion

The four had fabulous result at the US Amateur Team, including a last round victory over a team with an average rating of 2199. They won 3-1 and came in second place behind SIG (Susquehanna International Group).

[Event "Amateur Team East"] [Site "?"] [Date "2020.02.16"] [Round "4"] [White "Mishra, Abhimanyu"] [Black "Samadashvili, Martha"] [Result "0-1"] [ECO "B48"] [WhiteElo "2404"] [BlackElo "2305"] [PlyCount "130"] [EventDate "2020.??.??"] [SourceVersionDate "2020.02.26"] 1. e4 c5 2. Nf3 e6 3. d4 cxd4 4. Nxd4 Nc6 5. Nc3 Qc7 6. Be3 a6 7. Qf3 Bd6 8. O-O-O Be5 9. g3 b5 10. Nxc6 Qxc6 11. Bd4 Bxd4 12. Rxd4 Ne7 13. Bg2 Qc5 14. Qe3 Bb7 15. Rhd1 Bc6 16. f4 O-O 17. R4d3 Qxe3+ 18. Rxe3 Rfd8 19. Ne2 Kf8 20. Nd4 Ke8 21. Red3 Rac8 22. Kb1 Bb7 23. R1d2 Rc4 24. e5 Bxg2 25. Rxg2 d6 26. exd6 Nd5 27. Re2 Nb4 28. Rdd2 Rxd6 29. Nf3 Rxd2 30. Nxd2 Rc5 31. a3 Nc6 32. Nf3 h6 33. Ne1 Rd5 34. Nd3 Ke7 35. Kc1 Kd6 36. b3 a5 37. Kb2 f6 38. Kc3 e5 39. fxe5+ fxe5 40. Re3 Rd4 41. Kb2 Kd5 42. Kc1 Re4 43. Kd2 Rxe3 44. Kxe3 Nd4 45. c4+ bxc4 46. bxc4+ Kxc4 47. Nxe5+ Kd5 48. Nd3 Nc2+ 49. Kd2 Nxa3 50. h4 Nc4+ 51. Kc3 Ne3 52. Nf4+ Ke5 53. Kd3 Nd5 54. Ne2 Kf5 55. Nd4+ Kg4 56. Ne6 g6 57. Ke4 Ne7 58. Ke5 Kxg3 59. Kf6 Kxh4 60. Kxe7 a4 61. Kf6 a3 62. Nd4 a2 63. Nc2 g5 64. Kf5 g4 65. Kf4 Kh3 0-1 You must activate JavaScript to enhance chess game visualization.

[Event "Amateur Team East"] [Site "?"] [Date "2020.02.17"] [Round "6"] [White "Zhu, Evelyn"] [Black "Idnani, Taran"] [Result "1-0"] [ECO "E81"] [WhiteElo "2169"] [BlackElo "2195"] [PlyCount "57"] [EventDate "2020.??.??"] [SourceVersionDate "2020.02.26"] 1. d4 Nf6 2. c4 g6 3. Nc3 Bg7 4. e4 d6 5. f3 O-O 6. Be3 c5 7. Nge2 Nc6 8. d5 Ne5 9. Ng3 h5 10. Be2 h4 11. Nf1 e6 12. f4 Neg4 13. Bxg4 Nxg4 14. Qxg4 exd5 15. f5 d4 16. Nd5 dxe3 17. Nfxe3 Bxb2 18. O-O Be5 19. Rab1 b6 20. Qf3 Qg5 21. fxg6 Be6 22. g7 Kxg7 23. Nf5+ Bxf5 24. exf5 Rae8 25. f6+ Kh8 26. Qh3 Bd4+ 27. Kh1 Re5 28. Rf4 Rxd5 29. Rxh4+ 1-0 You must activate JavaScript to enhance chess game visualization.

[Event "Amateur Team East"] [Site "?"] [Date "2020.02.17"] [Round "6"] [White "Wang, Ellen"] [Black "Samant, Neil"] [Result "1-0"] [ECO "B45"] [WhiteElo "2164"] [BlackElo "1966"] [PlyCount "131"] [EventDate "2020.??.??"] [SourceVersionDate "2020.02.26"] 1. e4 c5 2. Nf3 e6 3. Nc3 Nc6 4. d4 cxd4 5. Nxd4 Nf6 6. Nxc6 bxc6 7. e5 Nd5 8. Ne4 Qc7 9. f4 Qb6 10. c4 Bb4+ 11. Ke2 f5 12. Nf2 Ba6 13. Kf3 Ne7 14. Be3 Bc5 15. Bxc5 Qxc5 16. Qd6 Qb6 17. Rd1 Rd8 18. b4 Kf7 19. Qc5 Bb7 20. a4 Nc8 21. Kg3 a5 22. Qxb6 Nxb6 23. bxa5 Nxa4 24. a6 Ba8 25. Ra1 Nc5 26. Be2 Nb3 27. Ra3 Nd4 28. Bf3 c5 29. Nd3 Rc8 30. Bxa8 Rxa8 31. Nxc5 Ne2+ 32. Kf3 Nd4+ 33. Kf2 Rac8 34. Nxd7 Rxc4 35. a7 Rc7 36. Nb6 Rb7 37. a8=Q Rxa8 38. Nxa8 Rb2+ 39. Kg3 Ne2+ 40. Kf3 Nd4+ 41. Kg3 Ne2+ 42. Kh4 Nxf4 43. Kg3 g5 44. Kf3 Nxg2 45. h3 Nh4+ 46. Ke3 f4+ 47. Kd3 Rb5 48. Re1 Nf3 49. Re4 Nxe5+ 50. Ke2 Kf6 51. Nc7 Rb2+ 52. Kf1 Kf5 53. Re2 Rb1+ 54. Re1 Rxe1+ 55. Kxe1 g4 56. hxg4+ Nxg4 57. Rh3 h6 58. Rh5+ Ke4 59. Nxe6 f3 60. Rh4 Kf5 61. Nd4+ Kf4 62. Rh3 f2+ 63. Ke2 Ke4 64. Nf3 Kf4 65. Nh2 Ne3 66. Rf3+ 1-0 You must activate JavaScript to enhance chess game visualization.

Live-stream commentary of the April 26 event will feature Grandmaster Irina Krush as well as US Women’s Champion Jennifer Yu, IM Carissa Yip and the four organizers themselves. Follow along at twitch.tv/WFMartha and twitch.tv/ezchess10. Find full details on on the Unruly Queens pdf flyer.

Also mark your calendars for Isolated Queens Part II: On May 2nd at 2 PM ET at chess.com, in partnership with BotezLive and US Chess Women. Alexandra Kosteniuk won the first edition of the star-studded event, and you can find out the rules and registration details for the May 2nd event here.