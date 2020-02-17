Humpy Koneru Wins Cairns Cup

Dr. Jeanne Sinquefield and GM Humpy Koneru, Photo Austin Fuller
GM Humpy Koneru, Photo Lennart Ootes
Grandmaster Humpy Koneru won clear first at the 2020 Cairns Cup with 6/9, taking home $45,000 for her victory. This continues a fantastic season for the Indian player, who visited the US for the first time for the elite women’s tournament. Koneru started off the event with a majestic victory over Carissa Yip. We wrote about the Yip game in our initial report, but can you remember how Koneru brilliantly gains an edge in this position?
20. Ne6! Humpy sacrifices a pawn to seize total light square control. Nxe6 21. dxe6 Bxe6 22. Bc4! this is the key point to grab all the light squares if Bxc4 23.bxc4 Rxb7 and White has ample compensation for the pawn.
The tournament turned around for Koneru in round five, when she defeated GM Nana Dzagnidze and followed up with another victory against Kosteniuk, who would end up being her main rival in the event.
Humpy’s penultimate victory against Gunina put her in prime position heading into the final round, a half point ahead of the field, with her nearest contender, Alexandra Kosteniuk, facing the Women’s World Champion. Koneru held a solid draw against Harika Dronavalli. Harika had pointed out in previous interviews that she was not feeling well during the event and the result was not surprising.
Meanwhile, a wounded Women’s World Champion bit back against Alexandra Kosteniuk’s Berlin defense.
Ju Wenjun’s victory sealed the deal as Koneru takes $45,000 for her efforts, along with the glorious Cairns Cup trophy designed by Tiffany’s.
Cairns Cup trophy as designed by Tiffany’s, Photo Austin Fuller
Carissa Yip, Photo Crystal Fuller
Krush vs. Dzagnidze, Photo Lennart Ootes
The final round was another good one for American women, as GM Irina Krush won her first game of the event, while IM-elect Carissa Yip followed her sensational win over the Women’s World Champ with a draw against Muzychuk. Both gained around 10 rating points and will have some great practice in advance of the upcoming US Chess Championships (April 9-24).