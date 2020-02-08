2020 Cairns Cup Kicks Off With Two Wins

Humpy Koneru and Nana Dzagnidze got off to an early lead Friday at the first round of the 2020 Cairns Cup. Koneru won a brilliant positional game against the young American phenom Carissa Yip, while Dzagnidze defeated last year’s Champion, Valentina Gunina in a very sharp battle.
The field for the 2020 Cairns Cup, one of the strongest in the history of women’s chess, provides viewers a number of intriguing plot lines to follow. One of the most interesting for American fans is the presence of Carissa Yip, who at 16 is the highest FIDE rated female player in the United States.
While Yip has played in three U.S. Women’s Championships and multiple GM norm events in recent months, an elite event like the Cairns Cup, garnering global attention and coverage, represents a new kind of challenge. She had her chances in her first round game against Humpy Koneru, but the world’s number 3 woman player showed her vast experience, grinding down the youngster in excellent positional style.
Nana Dzagnidze was the other winner in Round 1, avenging her defeat in last year’s inaugural Cairns Cup at the hands of eventual champion Valentina Gunina. Here Gunina got a bit too creative in the opening, neglecting development with 9. … Qd6, and Dzagnidze soon was up a clear pawn. Gunina showed her trademark aggression, hurling pieces towards the White king, and it almost worked. But after a last oversight with 31. … Qe6 (in place of 31. … Qh3+) Gunina was soon forced to resign.
Ju Wenjun arrives in Saint Louis fresh from her successful defense of her Women’s World Championship title. She eased into her new challenge with a first round draw against Mariya Muzychuk, defending her trademark Petroff Defense with ease.
The longest game of the round was the matchup between Alexandra Kosteniuk and Irina Krush. Playing Black, the American conjured up a bit of pressure against Kosteniuk’s isolani, but neither side could make progress and the game was drawn in 51 moves.
The game between Harika Dronavalli and Kateryna Lagno was the third draw of the round, the game ending in a position that perhaps looked more complex than it actually was.
Round 2 starts today at 1pm CST, with coverage streamed around the world at uschesschamps.com.