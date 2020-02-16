Carissa Yip Defeats Ju Wenjun as Humpy Koneru Leads Cairns
In a dazzling upset, IM-elect Carissa Yip defeated Women’s World Champion Ju Wenjun with the black pieces at the penultimate round of the Cairns Cup. Yip had a terrible start at the elite women’s event, but in the second half, her formidable attacking prowess has come to the fore.
Carissa’s star queen manoeuver 35….Qa7, compelled the knight to c4, which left the white king defenseless after 36…Qd7! and the well calculated 39…Bxf4!
The public reaction to Carissa’s win was resounding, as cheers were heard all over the Saint Louis chess campus. In her post-game interview, Carissa Yip was delightful in pinpointing other career highlights, such as her victory against 2650+ player and SLU student Dariusz Swiercz, qualifying for the IM title, and beating her dad for the first time.
The top female chess player in history, and one of the best attacking players of all time, GM Judit Polgar visited the livestream today. She touched on her favorite games and her philosophy on encouraging girls to reach their full potential. You can watch the full replay of the round below.
Grandmaster Humpy Koneru scored a quick victory against last year’s champion Valentina Gunina after a devastating piece of opening preparation that she had also used against Anatoly Karpov.
This puts Humpy a half a point ahead of last year’s runner-up, GM Alexandra Kosteniuk, with one round to go.
In the final round, Kosteniuk faces Ju Wenjun with white while Humpy plays her compatriot Harika Dronavalli. Playoffs on Monday will break any tie for first.
Comments
John W Martin |
Ho hum… just another win vs a GM for Carissa… another day at the board. But what an impressive game! Carissa ventured into a variation vs Ju’s Ruy Lopez that was similar to what Gunina had played vs the World Champ in round 4. But the slightly altered sequence of moves apparently raised Ju’s suspicion that Carissa was well-prepared. After a long think, Ju played 14.h4, hoping to deter Yip from castling kingside, but not only was she unsuccessful, when Carissa played 15… Qe8, Ju also castled kingside. Carissa then played an excellent game on both wings, almost flawlessly, in fact.. at least to this player. Total domination, capped off with a now-typical Yip-tastic tactic just before the time control.
George Mirijanian, Program director, Wachusett Chess Club at Fitchburg State University |
Carissa Yip’s win against world champion Ju Wenjun will be presented on the next episode of Chess Chat on March 9 on Fitchburg Access Television. The program, produced by the Wachusett Chess Club at Fitchburg State University, where Carissa was champion at age 10 in 2014, can be seen via LIVE STREAMING on March 9 at 7 p.m. at http://www.fatv.org Hosts George Mirianian and Dave Couture will report the results of the 2nd annual Cairns Cup at the Saint Louis Chess Club.