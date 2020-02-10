Dzagnidze Leads Cairns Cup after Three Rounds

Nana Dzagnidze leads the 2020 Cairns Cup at 2.5/3 after three rounds of play. Three players – Harika Dronavalli, Kateryna Lagno, and Mariya Muzychuk – are half a point behind the leader as today’s Round 4 action kicks off at 1pm CST.

Round 2

It is said that spectators “showered the board” with gold coins after Frank Marshall’s 23. … Qg3 in his 1912 victory over Stefen Levitsky.

Were modern day spectators prone to carrying gold, and were they not restrained by the rope line at the Saint Louis Chess Club, they might well have done the same after Valentina Gunina’s 13th move against Alexandra Kosteniuk.

Valentina Gunina (photo Ootes)
Alexandra Kosteniuk (photo Austin Fuller)
While Kosteniuk eventually won the game, with Gunina’s 21. Nxg6? being one of the chief culprits in her defeat, 13. Bb6!! is for me already the move of the tournament… although I’ll be glad to revise my words if future brilliancies warrant it!

There were two other decisive results in Round 2. Mariya Muzychuk won a lovely attacking game over Humpy Koneru.

Mariya Muzychuk (photo Ootes)
Humpy Koneru (photo Ootes)

Kateryna Lagno defeated Carissa Yip after the young American lost the thread in the early middlegame.

Yip-Lagno (photo Crystal Fuller)
Carissa Yip (photo Ootes)
Kateryna Lagno (photo Ootes)

Irina Krush, the second American in the field, continued her solid start with a draw against World Champion Ju Wenjun. It looked like Krush could grab a serious edge after Ju’s mistaken 19. Rxc4, but she missed the strongest continuation, and while both players did their best to complicate things, the game was eventually drawn in 74 moves.

Ju Wenjun-Krush (photo Austin Fuller)

Round 3

After a tepid draw with Harika Dronavalli in Round 2, Nana Dzagnidze jumped to the top of the leaderboard with a crushing win over Carissa Yip. The “Hippo” is one of those openings that can quickly turn sour for Black, and here Yip was already under significant pressure after 15 moves. While Dzagnidze’s time pressure made things tricky, with Yip finding many practical defensive ideas, the result was never really in doubt.

Dzagnidze-Yip (photo Ootes)
Nana Dzagnidze (photo Ootes)
Carissa Yip (photo Crystal Fuller)

Team America took another one on the chin in this round, with Irina Krush falling to Valentina Gunina. Here too time trouble took its toll, with Krush going from better to significantly worse as she worked to reach move 40.

Krush-Gunina (photo Crystal Fuller)
Valentina Gunina (photo Crystal Fuller)
Irina Krush (photo Austin Fuller)

Harika Dronavalli got her first win of the tournament, downing Alexandra Kosteniuk in a strategic Ruy Lopez.

Kosteniuk-Dronavalli (photo Ootes)
Alexandra Kosteniuk (photo Ootes)
Harika Dronavalli (photo Ootes)

The two remaining games of the round were drawn. Humpy Koneru and Ju Wenjun repeated moves fairly early, while Kateryna Lagno passed up a promising continuation to force a draw against Mariya Muzychuk.

Pairings for Round 4

