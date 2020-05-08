Botez and Foisor to Face Off on May 9th to Raise Money for Online Education
Former U.S. Women’s Champion WGM Sabina Foisor will face WFM Alexandra Botez on Saturday, May 9th at 5:30 ET in a blitz and bullet match at twitch.tv/botezlive while also raising money for US Chess Women and our Online Programs.
Sabina Foisor has been a rigorous advocate for chess as well as for US Chess specifically, attending many girls events and being the debut guest at our online girls club, where she showed her famous crowning queen sacrifice at the 2017 US Women’s Championship.
We also used this beautiful game at the December 2019 Girls Club in Orlando, Florida as a model for “human chess”, where kids on breaks from the round became the actual pieces.
Sabina has been very active lately in coaching and content creation. You can find her on twitch.tv/sabinafoisor as well as on YouTube, instagram and twitter.
Alexandra Botez has been working with US Chess Women since January of 2020 to host weekly matches on her popular channel twitch.tv/botezlive. Last week, she and Women’s Program Director Jen Shahade hosted Isolated Queens II, which was covered in this sports article and will be recapped extensively on CLO later in the coming days.
Botez vs. Foisor Match Details:
Time: May 9th, Saturday 5:30 PM ET
Where: Twitch.tv/botezlive
Format: First to 20 points, the first ten games at blitz (3-0) and the remainder in bullet
Prize Fund: $500, with a $350/$150 split, donated by Ian “Maprail” Silverstone
Donations: 60% of onstream donations will go to support our online and women’s programming. 40% will go to future matches.
You can listen to podcast interviews with Alexandra Botez and Sabina Foisor on Ladies Knight.
If you can’t make the match, you can find it archived afterwards on twitch.tv/botezlive. Watch recent episodes on our YouTube channel or the Isolated Queens replay here.