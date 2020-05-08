Botez and Foisor to Face Off on May 9th to Raise Money for Online Education

Alexandra Botez, Courtesy Botez Sabina Foisor after winning the 2017 U.S. Women’s Championship. Photo: Austin Fuller

Former U.S. Women’s Champion WGM Sabina Foisor will face WFM Alexandra Botez on Saturday, May 9th at 5:30 ET in a blitz and bullet match at twitch.tv/botezlive while also raising money for US Chess Women and our Online Programs.

Sabina Foisor has been a rigorous advocate for chess as well as for US Chess specifically, attending many girls events and being the debut guest at our online girls club, where she showed her famous crowning queen sacrifice at the 2017 US Women’s Championship.

[Event "US Championship (Women)"] [Site "St Louis, MO USA"] [Date "2017.04.09"] [Round "11"] [White "Apurva Virkud"] [Black "Sabina-Francesca Foisor"] [Result "0-1"] [ECO "E32"] [WhiteElo "2262"] [BlackElo "2272"] [PlyCount "62"] [EventDate "2017.03.29"]1. d4 Nf6 2. c4 e6 3. Nc3 Bb4 4. Qc2 O-O 5. Nf3 c5 6. dxc5 Na6 7. c6 bxc6 8. g3 d5 9. Bd2 d4 10. Ne4 Rb8 11. Nxf6+ Qxf6 12. Bg2 e5 13. O-O Bf5 14. Qc1 Bxd2 15. Qxd2 h6 16. Qa5 c5 17. b3 e4 18. Nd2 Rfe8 19. Rad1 Rb6 20. Nb1 Qe7 21. e3 Bg4 22. Rd2 Nb4 23. exd4 e3 24. fxe3 Qxe3+ 25. Kh1 Rf6 26. Rg1 Qxg1+ 27. Kxg1 Re1+ 28. Bf1 Rfxf1+ 29. Kg2 Rg1+ 30. Kf2 Ref1+ 31. Ke3 Rf3+ 0-1 You must activate JavaScript to enhance chess game visualization.

We also used this beautiful game at the December 2019 Girls Club in Orlando, Florida as a model for “human chess”, where kids on breaks from the round became the actual pieces.

Sabina has been very active lately in coaching and content creation. You can find her on twitch.tv/sabinafoisor as well as on YouTube, instagram and twitter.

Alexandra Botez has been working with US Chess Women since January of 2020 to host weekly matches on her popular channel twitch.tv/botezlive. Last week, she and Women’s Program Director Jen Shahade hosted Isolated Queens II, which was covered in this sports article and will be recapped extensively on CLO later in the coming days.

Botez vs. Foisor Match Details:

Time: May 9th, Saturday 5:30 PM ET

Where: Twitch.tv/botezlive

Format: First to 20 points, the first ten games at blitz (3-0) and the remainder in bullet

Prize Fund: $500, with a $350/$150 split, donated by Ian “Maprail” Silverstone

Donations: 60% of onstream donations will go to support our online and women’s programming. 40% will go to future matches.

You can listen to podcast interviews with Alexandra Botez and Sabina Foisor on Ladies Knight.

If you can’t make the match, you can find it archived afterwards on twitch.tv/botezlive. Watch recent episodes on our YouTube channel or the Isolated Queens replay here.