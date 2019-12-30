Girls Club in Orlando: “Let’s Go Back and Teach Chess to our Friends.”
The final girls club of the year, held December 13-15 in Orlando, Florida at the National K-12 Championships, was a highlight to lead me into the holiday season, as I got a chance to meet hundreds of our young female members, their families, brothers and coaches. The room started in 2016 at the same event, and a throwback to Vanessa Sun’s inside look in 2017 shows a crowded town hall meeting with WGM Sabina Foisor and WIM Dr. Carolina Blanco. Since then the percentage of female members in US Chess has increased to an all time high, 14.6%, giving us both wind in our sails and a sign of how much work we still have to get to 50/50.
A key mission of the room is to allow girls from different schools and areas a chance to meet, play and be inspired by female chess champions and leaders. You can donate using our online form to ensure the future of programs like these.
Welcome
I kicked off the packed schedule of activities with a well-attended puzzle session, including a crucial moment from Vera Menchik’s famous 1937 queen sacrifice.
White to Move and Win
I gave an abridged history of two heroes of chess history, Vera, as well as bon-vivant and US Women’s Champion Sonja Graf. I elaborate on their incredible stories in this clip with GM Yasser Seirawan at the first Cairns’ Cup.
Tandem Time
Always a popular event, Carolina and I gave a rapid-fire tandem simultaneous exhibition to over 20 girls. Liora Ginzburg of California scored a draw in a complex position that led to perpetual attack. Congrats Liora!
The Champ’s Visit
The headliner of the weekend, US Women’s Champion Jennifer Yu, talked to a packed crowd about her penultimate victory vs. Anna Zatonskih at the 2019 US Championship.
Yu also answered questions for almost an hour, and then signed 100 copies of her Chess Life For Kids magazine. Yu is now on the cover of the January Chess Life Magazine, so her fans will have a new one to sign next time.
Yu, who was attending the event to stream the top boards for our twitch.tv/uschess channel was coming off some terrific news: early acceptance to Harvard University. She told the girls about how her application essays focused on her chess achievements, and the grit she exhibited from coming in last in her first outing at the US Championship in 2015, to leaving with the crown in 2019.
Human Chess
Florida organizers Krista and Arthur Alton, a dynamic and energetic duo, put together and emceed a series of “pack and play” human chess games while Carolina and I acted out two top games by female chess champions. On Saturday, I played White in Judit Polgar-Chilingirova, a miniature game from one of the only women’s events Judit ever played, at the age of 12, when she won the Women’s Olympic gold medals alongside her sisters Sofia and Susan.
For the second day’s game, we acted out and Apurva Virkud-Sabina Foisor from the 2017 US Women’s Championship. In our recent podcast, Sabina explained the inspiration that led her to sacrifice her queen and score one of the most storied tournament victories in US Championship history.
I found this to be a particularly effective choice for a human chess game, as it was relatively quick, many pieces got to move at least once and the final mate was picturesque and funny.
Ajedrez con Carolina
We also hosted a Learn Chess AND Spanish chess lesson with Carolina Blanco. This was a personal favorite of mine, as it showed how chess can draw out and combine different skills.
One regular from the weekend Victoria, taught me a new favorite Spanish phrase: “jaque mate con salsa de tomate.”
Spread the Word
On Sunday we wrapped up with a Q+A and Town Hall where the girls asked Carolina and I questions about how we started in chess, how to get better and local girls tournaments. One girl, Mira, showed the spirit of the Women’s Initiative when she raised her hand. Mira suggested that all the girls go home and teach chess to other girls, who will then teach other girls till we increase our numbers to represent 50% of the players! Can’t say I have an argument with that Mira, and if you’re looking for a 2020 resolution you can accomplish quickly, teach a girl chess.
I’d like to give a huge thank you to Carolina, Jennifer, the Altons and to Maureen Grimaud and Kimberly Doo McVay of the women’s committee for all their time and passion over the weekend. And thanks to chess Mom Dawn Moore for the wonderful photos.
If you’d like to support future activities and editions of the girls club room, use our online donation form and make a tax deductible donation.