Ladies Knight with WGM Sabina Foisor [PODCAST]
Podcast (ladies-knight): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe by Email
WGM Sabina Foisor joins Jennifer Shahade on Ladies Knight to discuss her recent work coaching our youngest players in International competition, as well as how she balances kindness with a ferocious approach over the board.
Sabina and Jennifer also relive Foisor’s emotional triumph at the 2017 US Women’s Championship, and how chess skills translate into life skills. Sabina describes her final round at the 2017 Champs against Apurva Virkud, capped with a glorious queen sacrifice.
This game was just re-enacted at the K-12 Chess Championships girls club human chess game, featuring Jennifer against WIM Carolina Blanco, and emceed by Krista Alton.
Jennifer and Sabina explore ways to approach coaching confidence in young women, and the dangers of over-emphasizing female players’ looks.
Find out more about Sabina on her website, twitter and instagram.
To make an end of the year donation to support US Chess Women programs, go to https://new.uschess.org/give/donate-online/ and select “Women’s Initiative.”
Ladies Knight features music by the artist Juga, who went viral when her song, Oh Capablanca, dropped in the Fall of 2018. You can find more about Juga on https://www.jugamusica.com/
Find our full family of US Chess podcasts here. To support this podcast, subscribe and if you like it, rate five stars on Apple Podcasts and review.
Buy new US Chess Women themed merchandise, which helps support US Chess Women.
Comments
Jude Acers |
Whaaaaaat……………NO JOKE JACK /…massive women’s chess involvement /serious stuff/ the real deal. I can hardly believe my eyes… Jennifer The Great and her wild child world wide merry crew strikes again. ..how sweet this is.For US chess here is a message: K-Ching! K-Ching! yup..the distant sound of a ye olde thyme cash register of yesteryear. You are about to hear that sound a lot more. Jude Acers/ New Orleans ps more NEW music please. The Jennifer must be a soundtrack all by herself!