Ladies Knight with WGM Sabina Foisor [PODCAST]

Sabina Foisor after winning the 2017 U.S. Women’s Championship. Photo: Austin Fuller

WGM Sabina Foisor joins Jennifer Shahade on Ladies Knight to discuss her recent work coaching our youngest players in International competition, as well as how she balances kindness with a ferocious approach over the board.

Sabina and Jennifer also relive Foisor’s emotional triumph at the 2017 US Women’s Championship, and how chess skills translate into life skills. Sabina describes her final round at the 2017 Champs against Apurva Virkud, capped with a glorious queen sacrifice.

[Event "US Championship (Women)"] [Site "St Louis, MO USA"] [Date "2017.04.09"] [Round "11"] [White "Apurva Virkud"] [Black "Sabina-Francesca Foisor"] [Result "0-1"] [ECO "E32"] [WhiteElo "2262"] [BlackElo "2272"] [PlyCount "62"] [EventDate "2017.03.29"]1. d4 Nf6 2. c4 e6 3. Nc3 Bb4 4. Qc2 O-O 5. Nf3 c5 6. dxc5 Na6 7. c6 bxc6 8. g3 d5 9. Bd2 d4 10. Ne4 Rb8 11. Nxf6+ Qxf6 12. Bg2 e5 13. O-O Bf5 14. Qc1 Bxd2 15. Qxd2 h6 16. Qa5 c5 17. b3 e4 18. Nd2 Rfe8 19. Rad1 Rb6 20. Nb1 Qe7 21. e3 Bg4 22. Rd2 Nb4 23. exd4 e3 24. fxe3 Qxe3+ 25. Kh1 Rf6 26. Rg1 Qxg1+ 27. Kxg1 Re1+ 28. Bf1 Rfxf1+ 29. Kg2 Rg1+ 30. Kf2 Ref1+ 31. Ke3 Rf3+ 0-1 You must activate JavaScript to enhance chess game visualization.

This game was just re-enacted at the K-12 Chess Championships girls club human chess game, featuring Jennifer against WIM Carolina Blanco, and emceed by Krista Alton. Jennifer and Sabina explore ways to approach coaching confidence in young women, and the dangers of over-emphasizing female players' looks.