Ladies Knight with IM Carissa Yip [PODCAST]

IM-elect Carissa Yip, Photo Lennart Ootes Carissa Yip Carissa Yip (photo Ootes)

Jennifer Shahade talks to 16-year-old International Master Carissa Yip on the newest episode of Ladies Knight. The popular two-time US Junior Girls Champ is a serial record breaker- the youngest female to defeat a GM at the age of ten, and the youngest American female in history to become an International Master.

Jennifer and Carissa talk about her recent streaming activity on twitch.tv/carissayip, where she’s quickly amassed a strong following. They also talk about Yip’s charitable initiative, Chess for COVID-19 and her recent charity event for COVID-19 relief, that featured heavy hitters like Jeffery Xiong and Ray Robson, as well as eventual winner Josh Friedel.

Carissa gives tips for people of all ages looking to improve, from her favorite books to how to break through a tactical plateau. She also talks about her hobbies outside chess, from baking to TikTok. She also talks about two of her most memorable victories, over Grandmasters Dariusz Swiercz and World Women’s Champion Ju Wenjun.

Yip is also a content creator for chesskid.com and chess.com, and has written several articles for CLO, including a piece on earning the IM title.

Yip was also recently a special guest in the Girls Club Room, where she talked about an attack against the uncastled king.

Follow Carissa on twitch, twitter, Instagram and at http://www.carissayip.com/.

