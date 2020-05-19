Alexandra Botez Special Guest in May 21 Girls Club Class [VIDEO]

One of the most popular chess streamers in the World, WFM Alexandra Botez, will be the special guest in our May 21 Girls Club class. US Chess Members can sign up using this google form. The class starts at 6 PM ET and is geared for players within a large rating range, about 600-1800, with the main requirement being fluent knowledge of algebraic notation. Botez will talk about the origins of the famous Botez Gambit and some of her favorite queen sacrifices. There will also be a Q+A, and you can submit questions in advance using the form.

Last week, IM Carissa Yip was our special guest. She talked about attacking the uncastled king, and you can watch an excerpt from her video lesson below.