A Message from the Executive Director

To the US Chess Community,

We’ve been promoting chess since 1939. Some of you have been a part of our organization for many decades; some are brand new to us. Most are somewhere between the two. We’re happy to be on this journey with all of you.

Although we are physically distant right now with almost all of our events and our affiliates’ events being canceled, our ability to “Empower people, enrich lives, and enhance communities” through chess remains in force. And as I’ve written before, the chess pieces will be set up again.

Until then, I encourage you to stay healthy by following social distancing guidelines. While doing so, you can utilize the ability to play online and to use the various digital platforms that so many of our coaches, clubs, and affiliates are so cleverly using right now so that you, your family, and your friends may continue to enjoy chess. Further, you can listen to one of our podcasts, watch some videos and live streams, or catch up on articles you may have missed on Chess Life Online.

I leave you with our US Chess Vision Statement: Chess is recognized as an essential tool that is inclusive, benefits education and rehabilitation, and promotes recreation and friendly competition.

With best wishes,

Carol Meyer

US Chess Executive Director