Chess Boards Will Be Set Up Again

A personal message from US Chess Executive Director Carol Meyer

Dear Friends in Chess:

During this time, unprecedented in all of our lives, I find myself seeking perspective in the disruption that has entered my personal and professional life. I write this from 41,000 feet, unexpectedly on my way to help my daughter drive 1,700 miles from a now-abbreviated internship.

I hope each of you is well and able to receive the services and items you need to get through this time of social distancing and forced isolation. For those of us who regularly work from home, we too are adjusting to having our families in our midst during the business day.

US Chess is committed to protecting the health and well-being of our players and those who support them in chess. The decision to cancel our three scholastic spring national events was not easy. As I have learned, chess players live to compete, and US Chess national events are a highlight of a player’s chess year and sometimes their career. Such disruption is unavoidable under our present circumstances. We rely on trusted, authoritative sources to make our decisions. I will miss being part of the spring events but look forward to our summer invitationals, the U.S. Open, and the K-12 Grades in December.

US Chess is concerned about protecting our staff team. While many of us routinely work from home, one third of our staff works in our Crossville, Tennessee headquarters. US Chess has shuttered its doors and required its entire team to work from home. This decision was made to protect our team, while supporting their work to continue to deliver services to our members. During this time, you might experience delays in having your phone call or email answered, but please know we strive to provide excellent customer service to everyone who reaches out to us. For faster response, I encourage you to email the appropriate staff person whose contact info is on the US Chess staff page.

The US Chess Executive Board (EB) has been very active during this time. It has canceled its in-person meeting in Dallas, Texas and will be holding a series of virtual meetings during the month of May. It is also looking for ways to help you keep playing chess via US Chess online-rated events. The EB will be offering interim rules this week on how US Chess Certified Tournament Directors can run official US Chess online-rated events.

While the disruption we are experiencing is temporary, its effect will be lasting. I hope you and your family remain healthy and can find the joy in having more time to spend together.

Warm regards,

Carol