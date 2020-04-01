ICYMI April 2020

With so much great material here at Chess Life Online, it’s easy to miss something that you might otherwise have wanted to read. So we here at US Chess will be running a monthly #ICYMI (“in case you missed it”) feature in Chess Life and here at CLO. Here’s our April 2020 installment. Note that it was written before the COVID-19 pandemic and its response were fully understood, and before events were cancelled.

This month’s #ICYMI is all about the Championships.

1. Hikaru Nakamura and Jennifer Yu took home the Open and Women’s Championship Titles in 2019. Will they repeat? We’ll find out this month, but until then, take a look back at our final round coverage from last year.

https://new.uschess.org/news/nakamura-yu-2019-champs/

2. Nico Checa, David Peng, and Matthew Stevens shared first place at the 2019 National High School Championship. All the details can be found in our final report from Schaumburg.

https://new.uschess.org/news/winners-2019-nhs-championship/

3. Shunkai Peng won the K-8 Championship at the 2019 National Junior High, while four players shared top honors in the K-9. Here’s our final report from Grapevine, Texas, with the last-round action.

https://new.uschess.org/top-american-players/results-junior-high-champs-peng-wins-clear-four-way-tie-k-8/

4. In April 2017 Bryan Castro told us how to “spring ahead” by improving our endgame. He pairs examples from his own games with the classics that inspired him to find the right moves. It’s worth a re-read!

https://new.uschess.org/news/spring-ahead-improving-endgame/