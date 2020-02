Last week we took it easy on our readers, offering ten mate-in-ones and mate-in-twos, all drawn from the 2019 World Women’s Rapid and Blitz Championships.

This week we turn it up a notch. Can you solve these seven mate-in-threes? How about the one mate-in-four?

r2q2k1/1p2prb1/p3p1QB/3pn3/4P1R1/1B6/PPP5/2K4R w - - 0 25 You must activate JavaScript to enhance chess diagram visualization.

[Event "World Rapid Women 2019"] [Site "Moscow RUS"] [Date "2019.12.26"] [Round "4.59"] [White "Geller, Anastasiya"] [Black "Antonova, Nadezhda"] [Result "1-0"] [ECO "B75"] [WhiteElo "2161"] [BlackElo "1913"] [Annotator "Hartmann,John"] [SetUp "1"] [FEN "r2q2k1/1p2prb1/p3p1QB/3pn3/4P1R1/1B6/PPP5/2K4R w - - 0 25"] [PlyCount "5"] [EventDate "2019.12.26"] [EventType "rapid"] [SourceTitle "use"] 25. Qh7+ Kxh7 (25... Kf8 26. Qh8# {was the game continuation}) 26. Bxg7+ Kg8 27. Rh8# 1-0 You must activate JavaScript to enhance chess game visualization.

1R6/4Qbpk/5p1p/5P2/2Pp2K1/1P1P2N1/r6q/8 b - - 0 51 You must activate JavaScript to enhance chess diagram visualization.

[Event "World Blitz Women 2019"] [Site "Moscow RUS"] [Date "2019.12.29"] [Round "3.61"] [White "Fatianova, Tatiana"] [Black "Ovod, Evgenija"] [Result "0-1"] [ECO "B40"] [WhiteElo "2195"] [BlackElo "2362"] [Annotator "Hartmann"] [SetUp "1"] [FEN "1R6/4Qbpk/5p1p/5P2/2Pp2K1/1P1P2N1/r6q/8 b - - 0 51"] [PlyCount "5"] [EventDate "2019.12.29"] [EventType "blitz"] 51... h5+ 52. Kf3 (52. Kf4 Qf2+ (52... Rf2+ 53. Ke4 Qh4#) (52... Qh4+ 53. Kf3 Qg4#) 53. Ke4 Qe3#) (52. Nxh5 Bxh5#) 52... Qg2+ 53. Kf4 Rf2# 0-1 You must activate JavaScript to enhance chess game visualization.

4R3/8/3p1k1p/3P2p1/4n1K1/1r4P1/8/8 b - - 0 42 You must activate JavaScript to enhance chess diagram visualization.

[Event "World Blitz Women 2019"] [Site "Moscow RUS"] [Date "2019.12.29"] [Round "1.29"] [White "Guichard, Pauline"] [Black "Yakimova, Mariya"] [Result "0-1"] [ECO "A21"] [WhiteElo "2408"] [BlackElo "2288"] [Annotator "Hartmann"] [SetUp "1"] [FEN "4R3/8/3p1k1p/3P2p1/4n1K1/1r4P1/8/8 b - - 0 42"] [PlyCount "5"] [EventDate "2019.12.29"] [EventType "blitz"] 42... Rxg3+ 43. Kh5 Rh3+ 44. Kg4 Nf2# 0-1 You must activate JavaScript to enhance chess game visualization.

5B2/2R5/8/5kb1/4pr2/7P/5n2/Q4NK1 w - - 0 58 You must activate JavaScript to enhance chess diagram visualization.

[Event "World Blitz Women 2019"] [Site "Moscow RUS"] [Date "2019.12.29"] [Round "3.59"] [White "Fominykh, Maria"] [Black "Karavaeva, Olga"] [Result "1-0"] [ECO "A07"] [WhiteElo "2206"] [BlackElo "2260"] [Annotator "Hartmann"] [SetUp "1"] [FEN "5B2/2R5/8/5kb1/4pr2/7P/5n2/Q4NK1 w - - 0 58"] [PlyCount "5"] [EventDate "2019.12.29"] [EventType "blitz"] 58. Ng3+ Ke6 (58... Kg6 59. Qg7# {was the game continuation}) 59. Qa6+ Ke5 60. Qd6# 1-0 You must activate JavaScript to enhance chess game visualization.

8/6k1/p5p1/1p1Q2bp/8/1B4P1/PPK5/4q3 b - - 0 41 You must activate JavaScript to enhance chess diagram visualization.

[Event "World Blitz Women 2019"] [Site "Moscow RUS"] [Date "2019.12.29"] [Round "4.23"] [White "Mammadzada, Gunay"] [Black "Hejazipour, Mitra"] [Result "0-1"] [ECO "B90"] [WhiteElo "2455"] [BlackElo "2277"] [Annotator "Hartmann"] [SetUp "1"] [FEN "8/6k1/p5p1/1p1Q2bp/8/1B4P1/PPK5/4q3 b - - 0 41"] [PlyCount "5"] [EventDate "2019.12.29"] [EventType "blitz"] 41... Qc1+ 42. Kd3 Qd2+ 43. Ke4 Qe3# 0-1 You must activate JavaScript to enhance chess game visualization.

6k1/7p/p2p4/2pP1PK1/2Pn4/4R1Nb/1r2B2P/8 w - - 0 43 You must activate JavaScript to enhance chess diagram visualization.

[Event "World Blitz Women 2019"] [Site "Moscow RUS"] [Date "2019.12.30"] [Round "17.28"] [White "Matveeva, Svetlana"] [Black "Injac, Teodora"] [Result "1-0"] [ECO "E62"] [WhiteElo "2375"] [BlackElo "2284"] [Annotator "Hartmann"] [SetUp "1"] [FEN "6k1/7p/p2p4/2pP1PK1/2Pn4/4R1Nb/1r2B2P/8 w - - 0 43"] [PlyCount "5"] [EventDate "2019.12.29"] [EventType "blitz"] 43. Re8+ Kg7 (43... Kf7 44. Bh5+ Kg7 45. f6#) 44. f6+ Kf7 45. Bh5# 1-0 You must activate JavaScript to enhance chess game visualization.

3b2k1/5p2/4p1pK/p2pN3/R4P1p/6r1/8/8 b - - 0 47 You must activate JavaScript to enhance chess diagram visualization.

[Event "World Blitz Women 2019"] [Site "Moscow RUS"] [Date "2019.12.29"] [Round "6.43"] [White "Paramzina, Anastasya"] [Black "Bykova, Anastasia"] [Result "0-1"] [ECO "B13"] [WhiteElo "2224"] [BlackElo "2247"] [Annotator "Hartmann"] [SetUp "1"] [FEN "3b2k1/5p2/4p1pK/p2pN3/R4P1p/6r1/8/8 b - - 0 47"] [PlyCount "5"] [EventDate "2019.12.29"] [EventType "blitz"] 47... Bf6 48. Ng4 Rxg4 49. f5 Bg7# 0-1 You must activate JavaScript to enhance chess game visualization.

r7/1pr3pk/3pBp1p/2bP1P1P/1p3N2/1q2P2P/1B4Q1/6RK w - - 0 44 You must activate JavaScript to enhance chess diagram visualization.