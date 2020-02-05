Wednesday Workout: Getting Ready for the Cairns Cup!
This week’s Workout is drawn, in honor of the Cairns Cup starting this Friday, from games played at the 2019 World Women’s Rapid and Blitz Championships. This week we offer readers 10 mate in twos; next week, we’ll increase the difficulty with some mates in threes and four! Happy solving!
[Event “World Rapid Women 2019”]
[Site “Moscow RUS”]
[Date “2019.12.28”]
[Round “11.45”]
[White “Lysenko, Margarita”]
[Black “Diakonova, Ekaterina”]
[Result “1-0”]
[ECO “A58”]
[WhiteElo “2290”]
[BlackElo “2218”]
[Annotator “Hartmann,John”]
[SetUp “1”]
[FEN “1r5k/2R1N3/3p3P/3PbppK/4P3/8/8/8 w – – 0 55”]
[PlyCount “3”]
[EventDate “2019.12.26”]
[EventType “rapid”]
55. Ng6+ Kg8 56. h7# 1-0
[/pgn]