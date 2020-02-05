Wednesday Workout: Getting Ready for the Cairns Cup!

This week’s Workout is drawn, in honor of the Cairns Cup starting this Friday, from games played at the 2019 World Women’s Rapid and Blitz Championships. This week we offer readers 10 mate in twos; next week, we’ll increase the difficulty with some mates in threes and four! Happy solving!

k7/2R2R2/p3p1P1/3r4/P1Q5/1Pp5/2P1r3/1KB4q b - - 0 58

[Event "World Blitz Women 2019"] [Site "Moscow RUS"] [Date "2019.12.29"] [Round "8.8"] [White "Paehtz, Elisabeth"] [Black "Charochkina, Daria"] [Result "0-1"] [ECO "B07"] [WhiteElo "2475"] [BlackElo "2355"] [Annotator "Hartmann"] [SetUp "1"] [FEN "k7/2R2R2/p3p1P1/3r4/P1Q5/1Pp5/2P1r3/1KB4q b - - 0 58"] [PlyCount "3"] [EventDate "2019.12.29"] [EventType "blitz"] 58... Qxc1+ 59. Kxc1 Re1# 0-1

2q2r1R/p6Q/2r2k2/1p2p3/4P2P/1P1PN3/P5P1/1K6 w - - 0 41

[Event "World Blitz Women 2019"] [Site "Moscow RUS"] [Date "2019.12.30"] [Round "11.52"] [White "Komiagina, Maria"] [Black "Muetsch, Annmarie"] [Result "1-0"] [ECO "B31"] [WhiteElo "2233"] [BlackElo "2227"] [Annotator "Hartmann"] [SetUp "1"] [FEN "2q2r1R/p6Q/2r2k2/1p2p3/4P2P/1P1PN3/P5P1/1K6 w - - 0 41"] [PlyCount "3"] [EventDate "2019.12.29"] [EventType "blitz"] 41. Nd5+ Ke6 42. Qe7# 1-0

2r1k3/R7/4p3/1pB3pp/1Pb1B1PP/P7/1b3P2/6K1 w - - 0 42

[Event "World Blitz Women 2019"] [Site "Moscow RUS"] [Date "2019.12.30"] [Round "11.59"] [White "Afonasieva, Anna"] [Black "Shafigullina, Zarina"] [Result "1-0"] [ECO "E15"] [WhiteElo "2302"] [BlackElo "2269"] [Annotator "Hartmann"] [SetUp "1"] [FEN "2r1k3/R7/4p3/1pB3pp/1Pb1B1PP/P7/1b3P2/6K1 w - - 0 42"] [PlyCount "3"] [EventDate "2019.12.29"] [EventType "blitz"] 42. Bg6+ Kd8 43. Be7# 1-0

2b3k1/1q5p/1p4p1/pP1pN3/P3nP1Q/B6P/8/6K1 w - - 0 48

[Event "World Blitz Women 2019"] [Site "Moscow RUS"] [Date "2019.12.30"] [Round "17.47"] [White "Kulon, Klaudia"] [Black "Khokhlova, Daria"] [Result "1-0"] [ECO "A15"] [WhiteElo "2345"] [BlackElo "2208"] [Annotator "Hartmann"] [SetUp "1"] [FEN "2b3k1/1q5p/1p4p1/pP1pN3/P3nP1Q/B6P/8/6K1 w - - 0 48"] [PlyCount "3"] [EventDate "2019.12.29"] [EventType "blitz"] 48. Qd8+ Kg7 49. Qf8# 1-0

8/1R4pk/8/5n1K/6NP/p5r1/8/8 w - - 0 57

[Event "World Blitz Women 2019"] [Site "Moscow RUS"] [Date "2019.12.30"] [Round "10.59"] [White "Barchuk, Irina"] [Black "Lelekova, Olga"] [Result "1-0"] [ECO "B32"] [WhiteElo "2121"] [BlackElo "2261"] [Annotator "Hartmann"] [SetUp "1"] [FEN "8/1R4pk/8/5n1K/6NP/p5r1/8/8 w - - 0 57"] [PlyCount "3"] [EventDate "2019.12.29"] [EventType "blitz"] 57. Nf6+ Kh8 58. Rb8# 1-0

b5k1/q4p1p/4pBp1/3pP3/1P4P1/1NP4P/pP5K/Q1b5 b - - 0 46

[Event "World Blitz Women 2019"] [Site "Moscow RUS"] [Date "2019.12.29"] [Round "9.41"] [White "Belenkaya, Dina"] [Black "Bulatova, Kamaliya"] [Result "0-1"] [ECO "B23"] [WhiteElo "2298"] [BlackElo "2143"] [Annotator "Hartmann"] [SetUp "1"] [FEN "b5k1/q4p1p/4pBp1/3pP3/1P4P1/1NP4P/pP5K/Q1b5 b - - 0 46"] [PlyCount "3"] [EventDate "2019.12.29"] [EventType "blitz"] 46... Qf2+ 47. Kh1 d4# 0-1

r5k1/p4pp1/1p3n1q/3r4/4p2P/1R2PnKQ/P4P2/7R b - - 0 34

[Event "World Blitz Women 2019"] [Site "Moscow RUS"] [Date "2019.12.29"] [Round "4.10"] [White "Kulon, Klaudia"] [Black "Mkrtchian, Lilit"] [Result "0-1"] [ECO "A20"] [WhiteElo "2345"] [BlackElo "2395"] [Annotator "Hartmann"] [SetUp "1"] [FEN "r5k1/p4pp1/1p3n1q/3r4/4p2P/1R2PnKQ/P4P2/7R b - - 0 34"] [PlyCount "3"] [EventDate "2019.12.29"] [EventType "blitz"] 34... Qg6+ 35. Kf4 (35. Qg4 Qxg4#) 35... Nh5# 0-1

3Q4/8/8/5P2/3n1qPK/4k3/7P/8 b - - 0 71

[Event "World Rapid Women 2019"] [Site "Moscow RUS"] [Date "2019.12.27"] [Round "5.20"] [White "Afonasieva, Anna"] [Black "Mammadova, Gulnar"] [Result "0-1"] [ECO "A40"] [WhiteElo "2302"] [BlackElo "2386"] [Annotator "Hartmann,John"] [SetUp "1"] [FEN "3Q4/8/8/5P2/3n1qPK/4k3/7P/8 b - - 0 71"] [PlyCount "3"] [EventDate "2019.12.26"] [EventType "rapid"] 71... Nxf5+ 72. Kh5 (72. Kh3 Qf1#) 72... Qh6# 0-1

1r5k/2R1N3/3p3P/3PbppK/4P3/8/8/8 w - - 0 55

[Event “World Rapid Women 2019”]

[Site “Moscow RUS”]

[Date “2019.12.28”]

[Round “11.45”]

[White “Lysenko, Margarita”]

[Black “Diakonova, Ekaterina”]

[Result “1-0”]

[ECO “A58”]

[WhiteElo “2290”]

[BlackElo “2218”]

[Annotator “Hartmann,John”]

[SetUp “1”]

[FEN “1r5k/2R1N3/3p3P/3PbppK/4P3/8/8/8 w – – 0 55”]

[PlyCount “3”]

[EventDate “2019.12.26”]

55. Ng6+ Kg8 56. h7# 1-0

4Q3/p5pk/5p2/2p5/2Pn3p/1P5P/P4qP1/4R2K w - - 0 45