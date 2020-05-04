Girls Club Seminars Continue with Special Guest Tatev Abrahamyan

US Chess continues its series of Thursday night girls club classes with a May 7th session with WGM Tatev Abrahamyan, who just won gold on tiebreak in our recent edition of Isolated Queens.

Sign up via our registration form.

We are also planning an adult beginner’s class on Friday, May 8 at 8 PM ET. That workshop will also feature an interactive game and a special toast for Mother’s Day, and all women are welcome.

US Chess is also planning content and classes for boys and girls. If you are interested in getting on an email list with further information, please fill out a brief survey and expression of interest here.

Our latest session featured Jen Shahade and WFM Ellen Wang of the Unruly Queens. Check out an excerpt from Ellen’s precociously lucid and generous analysis here.