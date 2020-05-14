The TD Show Episode 3 – Triple Occurrence of Position

The TD Show

This week’s “The TD Show” topic will be “Triple Occurrence of Position” and will air at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific on Thursday, May 14 on the US Chess Twitch channel at twitch.tv/uschess.

The show will be hosted by NTD Chris Bird and this week’s guest will be NTD Brian Yang. We will discuss triple occurrence of position claims, commonly known as three-fold repetition, Chapter 1, Section 14C of the US Chess Rules. We’ll go over the claims procedure, understanding when a valid claim is being made, verifying the claim and many other important aspects along with providing some examples of valid and invalid claims.

For folks tuning in live, Twitch will provide some interaction between the show and the audience, allowing you to ask questions in real-time and we’ll also finish each episode with some light-hearted fun in the form of trivia based on the topic discussed. However, if you cannot tune in live, each episode will be archived in the TD Videos playlist at the US Chess YouTube Channel.

Replay last week’s episode here:

