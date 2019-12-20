7th Edition Rule Book Chapters Now Available For Download; Updated For 2020
Note: The 2020 updates of these chapters were uploaded on December 20, 2019 and incorporate the rules changes to 11D and 11D1 that go into effect on January 1, 2020 and also incorporate minor corrections.
Note: v7.1 of these chapters were uploaded on July 19, 2019 and incorporate minor corrections.
At the 2018 Delegates Meeting in Middleton, Wisconsin, a motion passed to make portions of the 7th Edition of the US Chess Federation’s Official Rules of Chess edited by Tim Just available on-line in a free, downloadable format. The most utilized chapters in past rulebooks were: Chapter 1 (Official Rules of Chess), Chapter 2 (Tournament Section), and Chapter 11 (Blitz Chess). Those three 7th edition chapters are now available, individually or packaged together, for viewing and downloading at no cost using these links:
2020 Version (Effective 1/1/2020):
2019 versions for reference:
Chapters 1, 2, and 11 Combined
With a simple point and click within the Table of Contents and on cross-referenced items, the rules become easily accessible. You can also do a text search within the PDF. The easy access of these on-line chapters makes excellent reference material for both the Tournament Director (TD) and player alike. TDs are encouraged to compare the on-line material to any printed material presented to them by players before making any rulings.
The full, unabridged paperback of the 7th edition is available for purchase from US Chess Sales here. The eBook version is available via Amazon. Both of these are being updated for 2020 and should be available by January 1, 2020. These versions contain pairing rules, prize fund distribution rules, equipment standards, the US Chess Code of Ethics, rating information, correspondence rules, round robin tables, Tournament Director Certification regulations, an index, and much more. All chapters will cross reference rules for the entire book. All TDs should have a complete copy of the 7th edition of the rulebook either as an eBook or paperback copy.
If you note any typos or other mistakes, please send them to [email protected] and put “Rulebook” in the subject line.
Comments
Tim Just |
Thank you Dan Lucas and the US Chess staff for getting this done at their end. The technology was above my pay grade but not theirs. Dan was especially patient with my editing quirks.
Tim Just |
And let us not forget Franc Guadalupe’s negotiating efforts with the former publisher of earlier rulebook editions that now allow us to publish the 7th edition on-line and in print.
Louis Reed |
Thank you Tim Just, Dan Lucas and the great people at US Chess for making these rules available to everyone.
Karl |
Thankfully we are in the 21st century, with the players and directors benefitting over the people making bank on the rulebook.
Michael Stueben |
Picky grammarian: 6th Edition, on page xxxvii, line 5, the word “that” should be replaced by “who”. Both are actually correct, but “who” is preferred.
Korrin |
When my king is in check, must I move it? Or may I move another piece in defense?
Tim Just |
You may move another piece in defense. Your job is to get out of check: move the king, take the checking piece, or block the checking piece.
ED BLANCO |
ANOTHER FINE JOB BY TIM! Can’t wait to ‘ZIP” out a copy! Not yet on AMAZON as a Pre-Order!
Again, Another EXCELLENT JOB TIM!
ED BLANCO
Cecil Sloan |
Rule 8F7
Upside down rook is still a rook. It is not a queen
Reginald Reynolds |
Right it’s not a queen, but it represents a queen !
Jason Dinsmore |
May I use red pieces in lieu of either white or black? e.g. white as light vs red as dark, or red as light vs black as dark.
Ken Ballou (NTD, Rules committee chair) |
This is nonstandard equipment. If your opponent objects and has standard equipment, you may not use your set.
Robert |
Why not make a rule for tournaments to state duel rated or regular rated only . Wouldn’t really require a lot on tournament directors .
Micah Smith |
You can already tell from the time control whether a tournament is dual or regular only.
Grant Neilley |
US Chess doesn’t rate duels. 🙂
Nylaia Johanson |
I think that one of the Queen goes on the right of the King.
Reginald Reynolds |
Thanks Tim for making it possible for many that are out there who need to know…
