The TD Show Episode 2 – Illegal Moves

The TD Show

This week’s “The TD Show” topic will be “Illegal Moves” and will air at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific on Thursday, May 7 on the US Chess Twitch channel at twitch.tv/uschess.

The show will be hosted by NTD Chris Bird and this week’s guest will be NTD Ken Ballou, Chair of the US Chess Rules Committee. We will discuss illegal moves, predominantly Chapter 1, Section 11 of the US Chess Rules, when TDs should and should not get involved in claiming them, and what the actions to take and applicable penalties are. We’ll also touch on the slight wording revision to Rule 11D that came into effect on January 1, 2020.

For folks tuning in live, Twitch will provide some interaction between the show and the audience, allowing you to ask questions in real-time and we’ll also finish each episode with some light-hearted fun in the form of trivia based on the topic discussed. However, if you cannot tune in live, each episode will be archived in the TD Videos playlist at the US Chess YouTube Channel.

Replay Episode 1 here:

