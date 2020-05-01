The Check is in the Mail: May 2020

Michael Buss has done it again!

Michael Buss (courtesy of subject)

Adding to his record of tied for first in the 2006 Golden Knights, clear second in the 2012 Electronic Knights, second in the 2008 Golden Knights and first in the 2010 Golden Knights, Michael has done it again, this time annexing the 2012 Golden Knights.

2012 GOLDEN KNIGHTS
FINAL STANDINGS

Michael Buss             39.45
Gary Adams               39.00
Laurence Bonsack      38.95
Michael Buss              37.90
Michael Calogridis     30.75
Albert Cataga             30.65
David Porter               29.00
David Porter                28.90
Patrick Ryan               26.25
Thomas Connelly       25.55
Richard McLaughlin   25.50
Robert Boles               24.20
Robert Miehm             18.40
Edward Addis             14.40

APRIL RESULTS

Walter Muir

Patrick Walsh       19W05   4 ½-1 ½

Vladimir Iglesias  19W12   5-1

John Collins

Claude Corbett  18C10  5-1

Brian Wood      19C08  5-1

Wayne Wisdom 18C02 6-0

Swift Quad

Dennis Weimer   19SQ09   6-0

Johnny Paul         19SQ07   6-0

Patrick Walsh (courtesy of subject)

Patrick Walsh has won first place in a 2019 Walter Muir tournament.

Patrick began playing chess at age four.  Since going blind he has retreated from OTB play and participates in correspondence play only.  He is an ordained Buddhist monk of more than twenty years standing. Pictured also are Mersey and Freedom.

White wins a Queen and Pawn endgame by persistence.

“With every sporting event in the World being cancelled, I am finally able to say that after all these years, the most popular sport in the World is … POSTAL CHESS !!!” == Paul Ott on a postcard in the Golden Knights.

A Knight sacrifice on d5 leads to a Queen sacrifice on c6 which leads to Black’s resignation.

White combines to win a Pawn and loses a piece.

GAMES FROM THE 2012 GOLDEN KNIGHTS

When playing over this game does the thought “Gee, I wish I could play like that” enter your head?

Even the postman was excited about this game !

Lots of maneuvering back and forth when suddenly White strikes on the white squares.

Beware passive pieces.

