Time to Take Up Correspondence Chess?
Now that we are practicing social distancing, the weekend Swiss tournaments are cancelled, and the local chess club is closed (all through the foreseeable future), the COVID-19 pandemic is no cause for your chess to languish during these difficult and trying times.
US Chess offers many forms of correspondence chess to make up for the loss of OTB competition. I am not going to offer arguments for either OTB vs correspondence chess. The rules of chess are the same for both. The only real difference between the two is the freedom that correspondence chess allows players between moves. Players are free to check books, magazines, the internet, and any other written resource at their disposal to help decide their next move. For US Chess play there is one form of assistance that is not permitted: chess-playing engines.
The term “correspondence chess” is somewhat of a misnomer in today’s world. Originally correspondence chess was played with postcards or letters, hence why many still call it today “postal chess.” These days it is also email, chess server websites, and the occasional fax. No matter what method is used to play correspondence chess, the idea has always been to create the highest level of play.
Correspondence chess can let you explore openings you might not otherwise play in OTB. It certainly will improve your middle-game and hone your endgame technique.
When starting out don’t play too many games at once. If you play 5-10 games, it’s easy to be tempted to move fast. Vice versa if you start out playing 20-30 games, you will be overloaded. You won’t have the time needed to take your game to that higher level.
Play/analyze during your dedicated chess time, ideally daily. Set up the position on a board and analyze it in depth before moving. Regarding the use of a board and pieces, I still have a dozen or so “Post-A-Logs” that US Chess sold in the day. But I now use ChessBase software to maintain the game score, transmission times and reflection times. It also has an electronic board that you can use to go over the game. A Google search will also find you some free software that will also do the job.
Again, I caution you. The use of any chess engine or chess playing algorithms of a software program, are prohibited in US Chess sanctioned correspondence chess tournaments. The current US Chess correspondence chess rules can be found here.
I used to incorporate Excel spreadsheets in keeping the game score, etc. along with my board and pieces to analyze my games. But I was prone to the reoccurring probability of the dreaded (and cursed) recording error. No matter what you use, play over the game from the start to the current position, verifying that your game score is correct. Double check that the move your planning to send is indeed the move that goes out in the mailbox or into the ethereal world of the internet and email. Unfortunately, there have been times where I have not followed my own advice! Certain opponents can certainly attest to this.
When you receive an opponent’s move, take an analytical look at several possible lines. Time yourself and don’t allow yourself to move until the analysis time is over. I recommend starting with 10-15 minutes of analysis per move. Some positions will of course require longer time, some will not. Don’t forget to write down your move!
If you are sure what the right move is, don’t spend more time contemplating. Simply play it. Select the move most consistent with basic chess principles, your gut and play it. Save your time for the important, difficult moves, and then use fully as much time as you need (depending upon the specified reflection time). When you have a move already prepared, don’t send it if some new doubt emerges (your gut), but keep it. Take an extra day or two and check the position to resolve your doubts. My opponents over the years know that I rarely take more than a day to decide and send my moves. That has been my style. It has worked for me. On the other hand, I have played opponents that will always take longer. That’s their style.
To quote from the chess blog website Tartajubow on Chess: “To win a won game is most important (whether it is OTB or correspondence chess)! Devote more time to your won positions than your lost ones. A mistake in a lost position counts for very little, but you lose a full point if you blunder in a won position and losing half the point is easier still.” Ain’t that the truth!
I was part of the “Fischer boom” of chess in the early 1970’s. I played in some weekend Swiss tournaments in Iowa and Nebraska. I also entered a couple Golden Knights postal tournaments. The start of college in 1974 at Iowa State University, leading to a 23-year career as a Naval officer in 1978 through the Navy ROTC program, put my chess playing days on hold.
While on temporary duty at the Naval Station, Subic Bay, Philippines during the summer of 1984, I came across Walter Tevis’ novel The Queen’s Gambit. My interest in chess was reinvigorated! But it would have to be correspondence chess to accommodate my time what with the demands of the Navy and a young family.
So, I “re-joined” US Chess, entering some postal chess “Class” and “Prize” tournaments. My game was steadily improving. I boldly ventured further, entering a Golden Knights section in the late 1980’s and the Electronic Knights in 2006. I also expanded my play to Correspondence Chess League of America and ICCF webserver events.
When I re-commenced my postal chess career, I depended upon Modern Chess Openings, Basic Chess Endings by Reuben Fine and many other opening books. I added each volume of the Encyclopedia of Chess Openings to my ever- growing chess library.
Now it’s databases for my correspondence play. They provide the most up to date (and sometimes up to the minute) theory on all openings if you want to be successful in correspondence chess.
Earlier I mentioned openings. When I returned to correspondence chess, I played off beat openings such as the Orangutan, Ponziani and the Nimzovich Defense. It’s not to say that I didn’t have success. I realized to have any serious chances at doing better, I would have to revamp my responses to 1. e4. But that’s not also to say that I still don’t play these openings and occasionally essay an Evans, Scotch or Benko Gambit along the way!
I have not abandoned the printed word. I subscribe to American Chess Magazine, New in Chess, ChessBase Magazine and of course Chess Life. There are also many websites and some books devoted to correspondence chess. An excellent book is The Complete Guide to Correspondence Chess by Alex Dunne, our own US Chess correspondence chess director. Alex’s book has long been a part of my chess library. It is available from the US Chess Sales website on clearance for $10. I highly recommend it!
My other avocation for the past 45 years has been umpiring high school baseball. With the COVID-19 virus, the season was over before it started here in Indiana. At least with correspondence chess I can still look forward to each day and what the postman, email or webserver brings me!
Although Mr. Buss — who has a master rating in ICCF play and is a three time winner of the Golden Knights — was too modest to include examples of his own practice, we post some of his recent victories for those interested in what high-level correspondence play looks like. Check out the forthcoming May “The Check is in the Mail” column by Alex Dunne for more of Buss’ games! – ed.
