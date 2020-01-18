Youth on the March at Tata Steel

By |January 18, 2020|News, Super Grandmaster Chess

The Tata Steel Chess Tournaments are well-known among chess fans for the diversity of their playing fields. While many event organizers focus on ratings, the team in Wijk aan Zee creates tournaments that feature a healthy mix of the world’s elite and upcoming talents. Sometimes, of course, the youth are shark bait, fodder for the top players to chew up on their way to the top of the table.

And sometimes the youth rise up to give us a sense of what the future of top-level chess will look like.

Alireza Firouzja (photo Alina l’Ami)
Fabiano Caruana (photo Alina l’Ami)
Wesley So (photo Alina l’Ami)
Lucas van Foreest (photo Alina l’Ami)

16-year-old Alireza Firouzja leads the 2020 Tata Steel A Group with 5/7, trailed by three players at 4.5: Americans Fabiano Caruana and Wesley So, along with Jorden van Foreest of the Netherlands.

Firouzja-Giri (photo Alina l’Ami)
Firouzja-Xiong (photo Alina l’Ami)

After a Round 4 loss to So, Firouzja has been on fire, defeating Anish Giri in Round 5 and American Jeffery Xiong in Round 7. In both games, Firouzja exhibits impressive handling of his knights. With his win Saturday, he breaks into the World Top 20 list in the live ratings.

After Friday’s draw with Magnus Carlsen, the 19th consecutive in their personal (Classical) series, Fabiano Caruana brought home the full point today against Daniil Dubov.

Wesley So took an early lead in Wijk, but three draws in the last three rounds have slowed his momentum a bit. He drew a fairly quiet game against Vladislav Artemiev.

While Firouzja’s success has garnered much attention, the real surprise of the event thus far is the stellar play of Jorden van Foreest. The 20-year-old Dutchman is the lowest rated player in the field, but you woudn’t know that by his play! van Foreest has wins over Dubov, Kovalev, and Vitiugov to his credit, and he gave Magnus Carlsen quite a fright in their drawn game in Round 4.

Vitiugov-van Foreest (photo Alina l’Ami)

On Saturday van Foreest took advantage of an opening error by Vitiugov, winning a fascinating endgame and moving to +2 (4.5/7).

Magnus Carlsen’s unbeaten streak continues, but with seven draws in seven games, he is not pleased with his performance. Although he may be a bit too harsh in self-assessment…

… Carlsen will certainly be looking to win a few games as the back half of the tournament approaches. Tuesday’s Round 9 matchup with Firouzja will be highly anticipated.

Anand (photo Alina l’Ami)

Viswanathan Anand is the oldest player in the field at 50, and like Carlsen, he is currently in the middle of the table at 50% (3.5/7). Anand lost to So in Round 2, but bounced back with this powerful win over Jeffery Xiong in Round 5, showing that the young are not the only ones who can play this game.

Pairings for Sunday’s Round 8:

Dubov, Daniil – So, Wesley
Giri, Anish – Artemiev, Vladislav
Yu, Yangyi – Duda, Jan-Krzysztof
Xiong, Jeffery – Kovalev, Vladislav
Van Foreest, Jorden – Firouzja, Alireza
Carlsen, Magnus – Vitiugov, Nikita
Caruana, Fabiano – Anand, Viswanathan

Pavel Eljanov leads the B Group after seven rounds with 5/7. Surya Shektar Ganguly and Erwin l’Ami are tied for second place with 4.5/7. After a crushing win in Round 6, Eljanov was nearly tripped up by Lucas van Foreest’s shocking queen sacrifice on Saturday, resulting in a fascinating draw.

Quick links:

Tata Steel main website

A Group Standings

B Group Standings

Live Games

Leave a Comment

  • Categories

  • Archives

  • Announcements

  • US Chess Press