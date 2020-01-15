So Leads Tata Steel as Carlsen Sets Unbeaten Record

Wesley So leads the A Group at Tata Steel after Tuesday’s fourth round. So is at 3/4, a half-point ahead of fellow Americans Fabiano Caruana and Jeffery Xiong. They share second place with Vladislav Artemiev, Alireza Firouzja, and Jorden Van Foreest, at all 2.5/4.

So took the lead in Round 4 with this intricate victory over Firouzja. His positional dominance here can be seen as a model for how “more mature” competitors can handle young tactical dynamos like the embattled Iranian.

In Round 2, So showed his calculative ability in his win over Viswanathan Anand. Anand’s 12. … Bxf2 was accurate, but So played all the right moves and kept the balance. The former World Champion slipped on move 23, and he was forced to resign just four moves later.

Firouzja is enjoying a solid start in his first elite tournament, having earned fine wins over Kovalev in Round 1 and Artemiev in Round 3.

Alireza Firouzja (photo Alina l’Ami)

Fabiano Caruana and Jeffery Xiong are in a five-way tie for second place with +1 (2.5/4). Caruana defeated Yu Yangyi on the White side of a Petroff to claim his share of second, while Xiong’s victory came at the expense of Jordan van Foreest. The two Americans drew their fourth round game, a heavily theoretical line of the Qc2 Nimzo where Xiong was pressing but ultimately unable to break through.

Fabiano Caruana (photo Alina l’Ami)
Jeffery Xiong (photo Alina l’Ami)

Magnus Carlsen is on an even score after four rounds with four draws. In itself, this might seem a slightly sub-par performance for the World Champion, but as always it’s the long term perspective that matters. With these four games Carlsen now owns the record for the most consecutive games without a loss at 111 and counting, a feat so noteworthy that it was picked up by CNN International and the New York Daily News!

Carlsen doubled down on his winning ways on Wednesday’s rest day, leading his soccer team to victory against Loek van Wely’s all-stars.

Meanwhile, Surya Shekhar Ganguly leads the B Group, also with a score of 3/4. His Round 4 win over Dinara Saduakassova provides some interesting ideas to those trying to crack the Catalan with the Black pieces.

Ganguly and friends (photo Alina l’Ami)

