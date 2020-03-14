US Chess Affiliate Tournaments and COVID-19

Many of our tournament organizers are facing tough decisions due to the general guidance from authoritative sources to avoid large gatherings because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic. If there is a tournament you were planning to play in, you should first make sure it is still being held before you make a potentially unnecessary trip, up to and including the day of the event.

We are trying to make this process as easy as possible for our members by listing cancellations/postponements in the “Upcoming Tournaments” area of our website located at:

Click here for an example of what you might see if you search for all tournaments in Texas (Note: this is a sample image and not a live update of current Texas events).

We are updating this area immediately upon receiving updates from our organizers. Of course, you can always use the contact information given in an individual Tournament Life Announcement (TLA) as well, which often have an email, phone number, and sometimes an organizer’s website.

We have taken other steps as well, including:

• We have suspended certain rules: https://new.uschess.org/news/us-chess-rules-suspensions-due-covid-19/

• We have made it free for organizers for organizers to use our email blast system to notify potential participants if they cancel a previously advertised TLA by simply contacting our TLA department at [email protected].

• We have cancelled the National High School (K-12) Championship

We appreciate your patience and continued support of US Chess as we all work together to meet this challenge. We want our members to not only stay well but be informed every step of the way as it relates to US Chess. Please continue to check www.uschess.org regularly for other updates.