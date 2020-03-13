National High School (K-12) Championship has been Cancelled
For the first time in the event’s 50-year history, US Chess is cancelling the National High School (K-12) Championship (NHS) due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on March 12 that he is banning mass gatherings of more than 100 people. As the NHS was expected to draw up to 1,800 players plus family, friends, and coaches, US Chess had no choice in this matter.
The event will not be rescheduled. The next NHS will be part of SuperNationals VII from May 7-9, 2021 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee. The 2020 National Junior High (K-9) and National Elementary (K-6) Championships, scheduled for Jacksonville, Florida (April 24-26) and Nashville, Tennessee (May 8-10) respectively, are still currently planned to be held.
We know that for many scholastic players our spring nationals are an important part of their lives. For this event, we are especially sad for our 12th grade participants for whom this would have been their last US Chess scholastic event. Executive Director Carol Meyer says, “My heart aches for all of our participants but especially our seniors as they won’t get this final national scholastic experience that I know they were looking forward to. Many of them have grown up playing in US Chess national scholastic events. However, we support the governor’s decision in light of Ohio’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.”
US Chess will be providing full entry fee refunds to the almost 1,100 players that have already registered for the event. They will be processed automatically over the next few weeks; there is no need to contact US Chess about this. If you paid for a team room deposit, US Chess will refund the deposit.
Our goal is to have all refunds processed no later than March 31. If you are still awaiting a refund as of April 1, please email Debra Robison at [email protected]. US Chess appreciates your patience.
Hotel refund information: US Chess has authorized the Hyatt Regency Columbus and the Hilton Columbus Downtown to waive the one-night deposit rule in the event of a cancellation close to the event. You should receive a full refund from the hotel, but the hotels likely need 24-48 hours for this cancellation information to enter their reservations system. UPDATE: US Chess has been told this by the Hyatt Regency: “Our reservations team is cancelling all individual reservations and processing refunds. It could take 7-10 business days for the refunds to be reflected on bank statements and credit cards. It is not necessary to contact Hyatt Regency Columbus to cancel their reservation.”
US Chess will continue to work hard to bring you the national scholastic championships our community loves. Though the NHS event will no longer take place, we continue to focus on advancing our mission statement: Empower people, enrich lives, and enhance communities through chess.
Comments
Alex |
Although obviously necessary, it’s a shame. Despite what the article says, I don’t see how the April and May events avoid a similar fate.
Bob |
USCF probably has a good reason (hmmm…CONTRACTS?) for not announcing other cancellations right now. Notice that this announcement didn’t come until Ohio put down a ban.
Ryan |
I would be inclined to think the same – but based on the way this announcement was phrased it makes me think it will come down to what the governors of Florida and Tennessee say.
John Hasty |
The K-12 National Championships should be replaced with the elementary nationals, which should get cancelled instead. Upper class chess players should be prioritized!
Jeff Wiewel |
Cancelling the National HS is a major misfortune that was out of the control of the federation and with nobody wanting to affect the HS players and no person to be blamed (well, the governor of Ohio can be cited for making the decision to ban such events but the situation is such that the word blame doesn’t really apply).
Moving the National HS to Nashville and cancelling the Elementary would be a decision to take control and deliberately decide which players would get adversely affected. The word blame would very likely be bandied about and would leave people upset about such a decision. It would require a large number of travel cancellations that would not be related to a government decision and possibly a significant financial hit to people making those cancellations.
Also, I doubt if the Gaylord would be ready even up to add that HS at this late date.
PS Today (March 13) is the deadline for late registration for taking the ACT on April 4 so anybody who wants to try to register (now that the National HS isn’t being held) would need to move quickly (thank you to the federation for providing the notice in time for them to do so).
PPS
Per MSA, no John Hasty has ever been a member and no J. Hasty has been a member in the past seven years. There might have been a John Hasty as a member prior to 1991.
Allen Priest, President, US Chess |
US Chess continues to work with the state and local governments hosting our Junior High and Elementary tournaments to determine what steps we must take with those events. As we have more information we will share it.
Amelia |
What a tough decision! I wonder if there could be an online tournament in satellite locations with a TD to determine the k-12 champion. It is a shame about those seniors getting sent off without a final scholastic event.
Jay Stallings |
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we suddenly discovered a vaccine and could add the HS to the Elem at Opryland? From what I have been hearing, many of the airlines are giving credit for future flights if you have to cancel, so theoretically, HS players could change their flights to Nashville on Mother’s Day weekend. … As for all the juggling necessary for staffing, well, there’s no vaccine for that.
Ryan |
It’s a real shame for the players first and foremost. Now we just have to play wait and see with the other 2 big scholastic tournaments. I suppose it will come down to state decrees. And as a coach making plans for Junior High and Elementary – I hope we know definitively about those as quickly as possible.
Allen Priest, President, US Chess |
I don’t mean to sound flippant but we will know when we will know. Our goal is the hold events if it is safe for all involved. The situation remains fluid. We will communicate as soon as we have more information.
Ryan |
I definitely understand. I’m glad that the ultimate goal is to remain on until it’s otherwise impossible. Thanks for your work on this and everything.
April A. |
I just called the Hyatt Regency Columbus to cancel my room and get my one night deposit payment back and they are not aware of the cancellation. Is there someone specifically that I need to call to have them process my cancellation and refund my payment? Please advise
Thank you.
Daniel Lucas Post author |
Our apologies for this. We have only just found out that the hotels need 24-48 hours for this cancellation information to enter their reservations system. Please try again in 1-2 days. The post has been updated to reflect this new information.
Daniel Lucas Post author |
April A: We have received more information from the Hyatt: “Our reservations team is cancelling all individual reservations and processing refunds. It could take 7-10 business days for the refunds to be reflected on bank statements and credit cards. It is not necessary to contact Hyatt Regency Columbus to cancel their reservation.”