Tatev Abrahamyan Tops Star-Studded Isolated Queens II and Wins Best Game Prize
WGM Tatev Abrahamyan topped the second edition of Isolated Queens, an all female blitz tournament on chess.com, hosted in partnership with US Chess Women and BotezLive. The event drew over 50 titled players and 100 participants from five continents. The broadcast topped over 10,000 simultaneous viewers between the official channel hosted by Jennifer Shahade and Alexandra Botez while 40 streamers called the action live on their own channels, including US Chess’s top female players:
GM Irina Krush: twitch.tv/ikrush83
IM Anna Zatonskih: twitch.tv/azchess
WGM Sabina Foisor: twitch.tv/sabinafoisor
IM Carissa Yip: twitch.tv/carissayip
WGM Jennifer Yu: twitch.tv/jenniferRYu
WIM Thalia Cervantes: twitch.tv/thalithali26
Tatev earned gold on tiebreak while tying for first with three others, including Grandmaster Alexandra Kosteniuk, the champion of our first edition of Isolated Queens. Grandmaster Irina Krush and WGM Maria Gergovyan also scored 8/10 to earn a share of the first place prize money.
IM Elisabeth Paehtz also joined the top prize winners circle after a last round server error caused her to lose on time despite no connection issues on her side. We decided to boost the prize fund to give Paehtz an equivalent share.
Juga of jugamusica.com, a recent guest on Ladies Knight, added her star power to the event by streaming on her new twitch channel, as we played her thematic song, “Isolated Pawn” in event breaks. Another Ladies Knight guest, Charlotte Clymer, also played and over-performed her rating to score 5/10 and top her rating class. Many players from our weekly BotezLive matches got in the mix, including Chelsie Monica from Indoensia and Sveta Demchenko from Canada.
Isolated Queens 2 went much better pic.twitter.com/1pPK6VcUal
— Tatev Abrahamyan (@Tatev__A) May 2, 2020
Tatev also received a bonus prize for her crucial victory over Grandmaster Alexandra Kosteniuk, deemed the best game of the event by Grandmaster Robert Hess, who donated $250 in best game prizes.
You can watch the full replay of the event by Tatev on her twitch channel at Tatev_A.
Popular streamer and twitter personality GolddustTori earned 2nd place best game prize for a win over a WCM. Hess said, “I thought the win was quite clean and she has shown tremendous strides since she started playing chess. She demonstrated a strong understanding and never had a worse position.”
some things never change, forever being extremely excited and happy for playing good chess 😜 (headphone warning) Also had a great game against @photochess in a draw. Thank you so much to @alexandravbotez and @JenShahade for hosting this tournament again! 💕 pic.twitter.com/zVjoPf1CEV
— tori (@golddusttori) May 2, 2020
The final best game prize went to Andreea Navrotescu for this upset victory over IM Carissa Yip.
Major thanks to our donors, Ian “Maprail” Silverstone, Richard and Barbara Schiffrin, Open Field Media and GM Robert Hess. Additional thanks to everyone who donated on twitch or using our online form.
This event was played on chess.com and hosted at twitch.tv/botezlive and also raised money for our US Chess Women Programs, as well as Online Education. If you’d like to join a future Thursday night girls club class with guests such as Alexandra Botez, Carissa Yip and Tatev Abrahamyan, email [email protected] and include your child’s Member ID and name.
Isolated Queens was also featured on Deadspin, FIDE’s most recent newsletter and in an article by WIM Dr. Alexey Root.