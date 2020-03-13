Saturday Botez Live Series to Feature Alexandra vs. Chelsie Monica

Chelsie Monica Alexandra Botez

Alexandra Botez’s match series in partnership with US Chess Women continues on March 14th with a match against WIM Chelsie Monica of Indonesia. The match will take place at Noon ET at Alexandra’s new channel twitch.tv/botezlive. Since January of this year, Alexandra’s streams have raised over $5,000 for our US Chess Women Programs, and have also raised additional funds to support future matches and emerging female streamers.

Alexandra's expanded channel includes streams by her (rapidly improving) sister and a Friday night host from WGM Qiyu Zhou in Toronto. She also invites lesser known streamers for the Saturday matches to help them build followings. Women supporting other women! #IWD pic.twitter.com/ytJ7YmIPA8 — USChessWomen (@USChessWomen) March 8, 2020

Alexandra’s opponent this week is WIM Chelsie Monica, a regular streamer at https://www.twitch.tv/chelsiemonica was the World School Chess Champion in 2008. You can also find Chelsie on twitter, instagram and YouTube.

Date: Saturday, March 14th, at 12 PM ET

Match Details: WIM Chelsie Monica and Alexandra Botez will be playing an anti- Botez Gambit chess variant where each game starts without queens! The match will be half blitz (3 minutes) and half bullet (1 minute). Commentary by NM John Williams who did commentary on the last bullet match with Alexandra versus Qiyu.

Prize Fund: $350/$150 split

Alexandra expanded her channel a few weeks ago in partnership with her sister Andrea Botez for twitch.tv/botezlive, which you can also find on YouTube and instagram. The channel also has a regular Friday night guest host, WGM Qiyu Zhou.

Alexandra's channel is at twitch.tv/botezlive. Find out more about Alexandra in our premiere Ladies Knight episode and in a recent NBC article with video about the streaming boom.

Find out more about our Women's Programs at uschesswomen.org