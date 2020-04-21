Ladies Knight with Grandmaster Humpy Koneru [PODCAST]
Our April edition of Ladies Knight features Grandmaster Humpy Koneru, the 2020 Cairns Cup Champion and our May Chess Life Magazine cover star. She is the reigning World Women’s Rapid Champion, and the second woman in history to break the 2600 barrier. She also defeated Judit Polgar’s record as the youngest woman to achieve the title of Grandmaster, which was later eclipsed by Hou Yifan.
Host Jennifer Shahade and Koneru talk about her brilliant first round victory in the Cairns Cup against Carissa Yip, how she came back from an early loss and how she once reached at a peak live rating of 2623, mostly playing in Open fields. They also talk about how Humpy Koneru met her husband, and Koneru’s biggest accomplishment in the game so far.
Play through Humpy’s beautiful victory over Yip below:
Look for Tatev Abrahamyan’s cover story on GM Humpy Koneru’s win at the Cairns Cup in the upcoming May edition of Chess Life.
Ladies Knight features music by the artist Juga, who appeared on this podcast last month– find out more about her at https://www.jugamusica.com/
