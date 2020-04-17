Kosteniuk and Yip BotezLive Match to Benefit Online Education
On Saturday April 18th, our BotezLive Saturday fundraisers continue at 2 ET with a match between IM Carissa Yip and former Women’s World Champion Alexandra “Chess Queen” Kosteniuk.
Grandmaster Alexandra Kosteniuk was the champion of our “Isolated Queens” tournament,which was hosted by US Chess Women and BotezLive in March, to celebrate the female chessplayers all over the World practicing social distancing. Kosteniuk’s twitch stream is a popular channel, and she recently added English streams to the programming.
Carissa Yip is a popular young International Master, and she has written several articles for CLO. She’s also a new streamer on twitch.tv/carissayip. After the match on the 18th, you can follow Carissa’s progress in the “IM Not a GM” speed chess event on chess.com, a 16-player knockout featuring some of the most popular IMs in the country. Yip faces IM Dean Ippolito in the first round and if she wins, she will face the winner of Greg Shahade and Anna Zatonskih.
Three weeks ago, Kosteniuk and Yip met in the aforementioned Isolated Queens event.
What should Carissa do here?
White to Move and Win
Find the full game below- Kosteniuk eschewed the theoretical perpetual on move 10, and was punished for it.
Despite this loss, Kosteniuk went on to finish the Isolated Queens tournament a half point ahead of the field.
Saturday’s match format is best of seven with a time control of three-minutes with a two second increment. The action kicks off at 2 ET at twitch.tv/botezlive. The prize fund is $500 with a $350/150 split and Alexandra Botez will provide educational commentary on the match.
With many tournaments and school clubs on hiatus to reduce the spread of COVID-19, this month’s BotezLive matches will benefit online educational opportunities for US Chess members and followers, such as Zoom seminars and masterclass streams led by male and female professionals and coaches. 60% of on stream donations will support US Chess online programming while 40% goes back to support future matches. Thanks to all of the twitch donors, guest commentators and to Ian “Maprail” Silverstone for supporting these events.
Find out more about Alexandra in our premiere Ladies Knight episode and in a recent NBC article with video about the streaming boom.
Find out more about our Women’s Programs at uschesswomen.org, find out a full listing of our women’s related articles and announcements here.