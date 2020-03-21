Four Draws in Fourth Round at Candidates

With the first rest day now in the books, play resumed on Saturday in Yekaterinburg, Russia with the fourth round of the 2020 Candidates Tournament. The players may have been refreshed (or as refreshed as they can be given the current state of the world), but the result was a fairly staid set of four draws.
This leaves the leaderboard unchanged, and three players – Ian Nepomniachtchi, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, and Wang Hao – remain tied for first place at 2.5/4 heading into Sunday’s Round 5.
Sometimes four draws in four games can indicate a dull day of chess. This was not entirely true on Saturday, with some interesting opening ideas shown and an oversight that will be rued for days.
Here, in the matchup between Vachier-Lagrave and Grischuk, and with Grischuk in his perpetual time pressure, Black has just blundered with 29. … Nxa4. This allows White the neat 30. Re4! when the three Black targets – the knight on a4, the bishop on c4, and the pawn on f7 – cannot all be defended simultaneously.
MVL-Grischuk (photo Maria Emelianova)
Alexander Grischuk (photo Lennart Ootes)
Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (photo Lennart Ootes)
(photo Lennart Ootes)
MVL missed this idea, and instead played 30. Ba3+. This lead to an equalish position that Grischuk eventually managed to draw in 53 moves.
MVL on considering 30.Re4 instead of Ba3:
Sasha (Grischuk) did. I just forgot for whatever reason that Re4 and Rxc4 was a threat. Probably that was much more promising. I thought I was better with what I did in the game, but it turned out to be nothing.https://t.co/t2drNijYSZpic.twitter.com/vflMXvnhsq
Fabiano Caruana showed deep preparation in the Grunfeld in his game against Ian Nepomniachtchi, bringing an interesting idea (the Leela-esque h4-h5-h6 push) to try and pressure the currently trendy 10. … b6 line in the Exchange variation. But the Grunfeld is a resilient beast, and while Caruana may have missed a nuance on move 31…
So sleepy… (photo Lennart Ootes)
…the “sleepy” Nepomniachtchi was more than awake enough to steer the game into a drawn ending with opposite colored bishops.
Caruana-Nepomniachtchi (photo Maria Emelianova)
Fabiano Caruana (photo Lennart Ootes)
Ian Nepomniachtchi (photo Lennart Ootes)
Just met D Dubov in the elevator, who told me he was impressed with my prep today. If this is not what we play chess for, then what is? #Candidates2020
Anish Giri’s draw with Ding Liren may only bring him a half-point on the crosstable, but surely impressing Dubov with opening ideas is a moral victory. Indeed, the setup that Giri chose against Ding’s formidable Catalan brought him an active position that in some ways resembled Dubov’s now-famous brainchild in the Tarrasch Defense.
Anish Giri (photo Lennart Ootes)
Ding Liren (photo Maria Emelianova)
Ding- Giri (photo Lennart Ootes)
Wang Hao-Alekseenko (photo Maria Emelianova)
Kirill Alekseenko (photo Lennart Ootes)
Wang Hao (photo Lennart Ootes)
The game between Wang Hao and Kiril Alekseenko was a rich strategic battle, pitting White’s potential queenside passer against Black’s bishops and center. Eventually Wang gave up a piece to push his c-pawn through, and after forced play the position devolved to a rook against bishop and two pawns. With no way for either side to make substantial progress, the game was drawn just after time control.