6th Chess & Science Festival Hosted at U of A [US Chess Women Grant Recipient]
The Chess & Science Festival and Women & Girls Championship started as an idea back in 2013, but it didn’t come from nowhere. There is an ongoing discussion happening simultaneously in two parallel areas for many years – “How to get more girls engaged into …?” Those two areas are Chess and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).
Chess incorporates many intellectual skills, from creativity to intuition, mathematics and logic. However, only about 10% of tournament participants are female. STEM has also suffered for years with skewed ratios as many bright and talented girls choose to avoid “male-dominated” areas.
Being a 3-time US Chess Champion and having a Master’s Degree from New York University in Mathematics and Finance, puts me in a rare position of being highly successful in both areas, where, by odds, women “don’t belong.”
How can this situation be changed? What must be done to increase girls’ self-esteem, confidence and interest in competing with their male counterparts?
Back in 1994 – 1999, I spent 5 years teaching chess in the New York public schools, with chess making it to the schools’ curriculum. Over that time, I taught over 1,000 children and observed that girls love to play chess when there are other girls around them playing chess. In the classroom settings with almost equal boys / girls’ ratios, both genders enjoyed the activity over many years. On the other hand, at my private chess school, girls were in striking minority and were quitting regularly, despite my best efforts.
Based on those observations and my background of growing up and playing chess in USSR, it became apparent to me that girls have to be given a chance to first experience and enjoy social aspect of the game, without being concerned about “hurting anyone’s feelings.” It is important for girls to learn that they can win the game and still be friends with their opponents.
In 1998 – 2000, as a Chairperson of Women’s Committee of US Chess, I actively advocated to create numerous All-Girls competitions in the US.
10 years later, after building a successful career in finance and starting my own family, I opened Belakovskaia Chess Academy and revisited the idea of offering all-girls competitions to attract and retain more girls in chess. Simultaneously, I began to teach finance at the University of Arizona. By chance I was introduced to the staff at U of A Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium and the idea to host an event there was born.
Chess & Science Festival and All-Girls Tournaments were held in 2013 – 2017 and the All-Female Championship was introduced in 2019 – http://chessandsciencefestival.com/
The 2019 Chess & Science Festival attracted hundreds of visitors and 19 participants in the Women & Girls Championship. To our surprise and delight, two of the players came from the Navajo Reservation – 6.5 hours away by car!
Most of the players were girls in the K-12, but “expanding the field” idea paid off with three adult female participants taking part in the event.
To maintain high standards and provide outstanding experience for all, we were fortunate to get a sponsorship for the 2019 event from US Chess and the Saint Louis Chess Club, who awarded us a $2,500 Grant as part of the 2019 Grant Partnership fund. With these funds, we were able to buy the brand-new chess sets (that were given to each player to take home after the event), clocks, trophies, chess and science prizes and much more.
Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium offered free admission to the Festival for everyone. As in the previous years, University of Arizona Math Department sponsored lunch for all the players, while Belakovskaia Chess Academy provided breakfast for the participants.
Tucson Mayor, Jonathan Rothschild attended his 6th Annual Chess & Science Festival to address the participants and emphasize the importance of the idea.
Check out a few games from the event:
