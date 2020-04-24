Botez-Demchenko Saturday Match to Raise Money for Online Education

Photo Svitlana Demchenko Alexandra Botez, Courtesy Botez

This week’s Saturday night BotezLive match will feature WFM Alexandra Botez in a blitz match against young Canadian chess champion WIM Svitlana Demchenko. The match kicks off at 4 ET and Women’s Program Director Jennifer Shahade will call the action on twitch.tv/botezlive.

Demchenko is a member of the Under 16 Canadian Olympic team and several time Canadian girls’ champion. Find out more about Svitlana and her chess ambitions and inspiration here.

Alexandra recently defeated Us Women’s Champion Jennifer Yu in a bullet match, and looks to score another scalp on Saturday.

Match Details:

Time: Saturday April 25 at 4 ET

Format: 3+0 first to ten points

Prize Fund: $350/$150

Donations: 60% of the onstream donations during this match will support online education and educational content geared toward girls and youth. The other 40% will go toward supporting future events and matches.

Please also mark your calendars for Isolated Queens II, now set for Saturday, May 2nd at 2 PM ET. Find the updated rules here and read the recap on our first edition here.

Thanks to all of the twitch donors, guest commentators and to Ian “Maprail” Silverstone for supporting these events. Additional special thanks to Nikola Stojsin at Open Field Media.

Find out more about Alexandra in our premiere Ladies Knight episode and in a recent NBC article with video about the streaming boom.

Find out more about our Women’s Programs at uschesswomen.org, find out a full listing of our women’s related articles and announcements here.